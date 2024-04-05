A woman showed her bedroom renovation in a TikTok video that features chic decor pieces from Mr Price

Viewers marvelled at the stylish grey and black color scheme with pops of vibrant hues in the cozy room

TikTok users praised the woman's talent for interior design and asked about the prices of standout decor items

A South African woman showed her decorated bedroom on social media. Image: @musaaphesh1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video capturing a woman's bedroom makeover has caught the attention of décor enthusiasts on the platform.

Design enthusiast decorates bedroom

The lady @musaaphesh1 showed her creativity by transforming her bedroom using trendy decor items sourced from Mr Price.

The video reveals the woman's love for sleek grey and black tones, which she expertly blended with subtle pops of colour to add vibrancy to the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Decor video wows TikTok users

Viewers are captivated by standout pieces like the stylish headboard which elevate the overall aesthetic of the room.

As the video gains traction, curious viewers flood the comments section with inquiries about the prices of the showcased decor items.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admires talented woman

Many expressed admiration for the woman's talent in interior design, and praised her ability to create a visually stunning yet cozy bedroom.

@gettygetty36 asked:

"Where did you buy your headboard?"

@hoosain joked:

"I don't even want to sleep in my bed. "

@Flawlessqgold mentioned:

"Girl you know what, I give you a star and I'm definitely following you. I won't say much but you inspire me. ❤️❤️"

@user7036138031809 stated:

"Wow, it's beyond beautiful lady. You really got a taste. "

@MelissaayandaM wrote:

"Beautiful home darling very nice and clean."

@zikhonamdlokolo said:

"Oh Aphesh I love everything sana. ❤️❤️"

@happym099 suggested:

"Your room is nice but it's too congested. Try to remove the L-shaped sofa and replace it with a 2 seater couch."

@sammyjae added:

"Very beautiful."

Man shares DIY interior design tutorial

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Pedi gent earned netizens' praise when he shared a DIY tutorial on installing decorative wall panels.

Each panel costs R200, and he gives people helpful tips on how to beautify their living spaces in the video. The man travels to the store where he purchased the wall panels. He then spends time cheerfully roasting older people's 80s interior design taste.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News