A beautiful young woman posted images of her space on social media, with her lovely crib colourful and stunning.

Ntando Phumelele Phahla has a colourful bedroom. Image: Ntando Phumelele Phahla.

Incorporating a combination of both neutral and bright hues is a great way to give a bedroom some character.

Lady has colorful bedroom

Ntando Phumelele Phahla noted that it was her first time posting her photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group.

Here is a picture from the post:

Social media users react to bedroom

Many people left sweet comments on the young woman’s post. Others admired her interior décor style as a whole.

Here are some of the best reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Thandiwe Mukondo admired her cupboard space within her crib:

“Your wardrobe looks amazing. Where did you buy it?”

Sinethemba Macembe left a kind remark:

“Beautiful and neat. Where did you buy your bed cover?”

Lholho Mafaku remarked with kindness:

“Your space is very neat and beautiful.”

Valentia Valentia left a simple, yet complimentary message:

“Awesome work.”

Sonto Bellinda noted with kindness:

“Your wardrobe looks amazing.”

