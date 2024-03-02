A young woman with impeccable interior décor taste showed off her lovely space on social media

Her bedroom looked smart and colourful, with pops of yellow giving the atmosphere a joyful aesthetic

The creative lady clearly had a knack for interior design and took pride in the home she lived in

A beautiful woman posted images of her home online, with the pops of yellow within the space having many people impressed.

Shandy Monama has a nice bedroom. Image: Shandy Monama.

The sis didn’t have a ton of space to work with but ensured that the room she had was well utilised.

The yellow and white bedding against the backdrop of the grey headboard showed that there was a perfect balance between bright colours and more new neutrals being incorporated.

Lady has amazing yellow bedding

Gorgeous Shandy Monama described the place as her small haven and clearly enjoyed the environment.

Here is a picture from the post:

Photos of lady’s home inspire

The babe’s post received over 3000 Facebook reactions and more than 105 comments, at the time of writing.

Here are some of the best comments:

Takudzwa Gracious Ngondonga had an inquiry about the lovely bedding:

“Where did you buy your bedding?”

Mmoni Love said she was noting how the lady’s bedroom looked to obtain tips for her own space:

“I am taking your advice since I have the same headboard.”

Tebo Moruni loved the shades used in the place:

“Yellow happens to be my favourite colour. Your space is beautiful.”

Mpho Monash simply said:

“Very nice.”

Thandiwe Fakude commented on the overall cleanliness of the abode:

“Nice, clean, and very beautiful.”

Young woman moves out

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence. She got the place when she was 17 and recently turned 18.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the sis explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

