A young woman posted her cute bedroom with a lovely green theme on social media

The special space was well-kept and many people left kind comments on her post about her place online

Other people left her kind suggestions on how the area could be improved and better utilised

A young woman posted images of her bedroom space on social media, with her place and the green theme throughout the crib looking lovely.

Nonjabulo Nkabi has nice green bedding. Image: Nonjabulo Nkabi.

Source: Facebook

Lady posts bedroom online

Facebook user, Nonjabulo Nkabi, shared her images on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ page, which is a popular group where interior design tips are exchanged.

Her post, which received many kind remarks, included simple decor that suited her space perfectly.

Social media users wowed by room

The beautiful woman and her incredible taste in interior decor got many people amped. The post received over 2.2k views, at the time of writing.

Here are some of the kindest remarks on the post she shared online, compiled by Briefly News:

Ruth G Ntimba said:

“I like the colour of the headboard and the wall.”

Xolani Ngidi complimented the bedding:

“The bedding, chief - it looks the best.”

Nhlanzeko Grootboom asked:

“You don't have a frill for your base?”

Abegail Mtambo commented:

“What, this not humble, it's beautiful.”

Tafadzwa Ngombe simply said:

“Good job.”

Rutendo Mutamiswa remarked:

“Very neat.”

