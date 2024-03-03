A gorgeous young lady is proud of her interiors and shared an image of her bedroom space in the shack online

The woman built the shack herself and it seemed as though she took pride in the place

Various commenters who came across the post left her kind remarks thereon

A sweet, lovely lady posted an image of her bedroom space in a popular social media group.

Akhona Ndabaninzi has a pretty bedroom in a shack. Image: Akhona Ndabaninzi.

The creative woman seemed proud of how the space looked, with a cute brown headboard used as a backdrop against her black and white bedding.

The two side tables were in line with feng shui principles and complemented the headboard.

Akhona Ndabaninzi, whose images were posted in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group’, seemed chuffed about her space, and noted it was the first time sharing images of her décor on the page.

The lady received diverse reactions to her post from Facebook commenters.

Lucy Shirinda asked:

“Did you build the shack yourself?”

Minentle Minnie inquired about her interiors:

“Amazing. How much was your headboard?”

Qha Ma Ni Juta left a sweet remark:

“I need one of these. It's nice.”

Lucinda Vaaltyn reacted:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Lindiwe Kabaira wrote:

“Your brown headboard looks good.”

Even small spaces can look lovely if well utilised. Shelving, excellent organisation, and the use of new neutrals can transform even tiny homes into little havens anyone can be proud of.

Young woman moves out

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence. She got the place when she was 17 and recently turned 18.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the sis explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Many people complimented the abode she created for herself.

