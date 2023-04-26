A video of an old-timer singing Loving Arms by Dobie Gray got staggering views on social media

People were entertained by his vibrato as he hit the riffs and runs of the popular song from the 70s

More than 400 00 people saw the TikTok video, and over a thousand people commented about the man's shaky voice

A video of an old man singing a 70s song went viral. Image: @samsonstevewessel

Source: TikTok

One old-timer showed off his vocal abilities and belted a 70s classic by Dobie Gray. The video of the man's unique voice grabbed people's attention on social media.

SA man's singing video goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @samsonstevewessel posted the man's rendition of Loving Arms, and it became a viral hit with 474 000 views. People said he sounded like he was laughing and others said they enjoyed the vibrato in his voice.

One TikTokker said he recognised the gentleman who serenaded Mzansi and won over hearts.

"I know this old chap I think he is Mr Nkosi if I'm not mistaken. His from Barberton and he came and lived around kaBokweni."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates old-timer's singing ability

@gogo_ngubo mentioned:

"It's the dragging of words and shaking voice."

@lovelyn266 commented:

"They were singing like this in the 60s."

@jesusgod1974 stated:

"I love the vai vai. The lyrics maar ."

@mmabothata1 wrote:

"I laughed out loud when he started vibrating and sounded like he is laughing. I love you."

@cherrywines7 mentioned:

"You have a beautiful voice sir."

@mandlaalfrednkosi added:

@thabiso.19 said:

"Give this man a recording deal. He's a good singer. "

Source: Briefly News