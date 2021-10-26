Lady Catches Bae in Simple Lie and Mzansi Wants to Know Why He Did It

A young lady asked her man to watch a series that she enjoys, a series that has just three seasons released

Her bae confused the life out of her when he informed her that he was currently watching Season 4 of the show

Some South Africans came to her bae's defence while others laughed as they continued on with their day

Popular Netflix series You's new season was just released on the streaming platform. Season 3 was wild and it quickly became popular online. One local lady decided to ask her man to watch the series but his response was cause for concern.

@cwtyp asked her bae what season he was on and with all the nerve he answered 'Season 4'. The young lady and her followers could not wrap their heads around why he would lie over such a simple matter.

All it takes is a quick search online to find out what the latest season of the series is. Come on my guy, you could've done better!

This young lady caught her bae in a lie and quickly called him out online. Image: @cwtyp

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the young lady's viral post below:

Mzansi men come to her bae's defence while the ladies of the bird app want answers

@DMN4ever similarly shared:

"Maybe he meant Episode 4."

@NJABULOCREATES wrote:

"Man's probably has connections and has the Season 4 script."

@KgomotsoDithebe tweeted:

"Someone must have assisted him to get that far ... Season 4??"

@ChampagneS1YA responded with:

"Man's gave 0 Fs, he didn't even check how many seasons 'You' has."

@kelvinChuulu said:

"As a fellow man, we like to think ahead."

@ceasemaker wrote:

"He’ll be on Season 5 tomorrow."

