KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man in Mpumalanga (Hammarsdale) after he allegedly gunned down four people

Police had initially responded to one murder, but were fired upon in an ambush, leaving two officers dead

The suspect allegedly shot and killed a second elderly woman at the scene, and was later arrested at a hospital

A man is in custody after he allegedly killed an elderly woman and ambushed two officers, killing them and another elderly woman. Images: @DasenThathiiah, @_ArriveAlive

HAMMARSDALE — A suspect is in custody after allegedly killing two elderly women and two police officers at the scene in Cliffdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 14 December 2024.

Police had initially responded to the murder of one elderly woman in the Mpumalanga township in eThekwini Metro at about 7.30pm.

Man nabbed for elderly women, cops' killings

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said three officers were then reportedly ambushed by the suspect.

"The perpetrator allegedly returned and opened fire on them as they were attending the crime scene, fatally wounding two," said Naicker.

Before fleeing, he allegedly shot and killed another elderly woman at the scene.

"The suspect took off [on foot while] the third officer was unharmed," said Naicker.

"After immediately mobilising all available disciplines, police received information about someone fitting the suspect's description, receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Police responded swiftly and arrested a 38-year-old man pending further investigation."

Naicker, responding to a Briefly News inquiry, said the suspect was immediately arrested after being found at the hospital and charged.

"He was taken into custody for the murders, pending further investigation. [However], we cannot confirm the court date. Police detained him after he was treated. His injury was not serious," said Naicker.

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the callous murders and attacks on law enforcement.

“It is sad to attend crime scenes where police officers have been gunned down, and only because they had responded to the call of duty.

"The suspect's swift arrest is commendable [and] we extend our condolences to the families of our fallen heroes," said Mkhwanazi.

