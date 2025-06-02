Pioneer School in Worcester shared a heartwarming video of a visually impaired student learning to make tea using a liquid level indicator that beeps when the cup is full

The innovative device helps students gain independence by making sounds at different liquid levels, allowing them to pour hot water and milk without assistance from others

The 143-year-old institution uses different assistive tools, including text magnifiers and talking scales, to empower learners with visual barriers to develop confidence and life skills

A school in the Western Cape shared a video showing how they help their disabled students with normal day-to-day tasks. Images: @PionierskoolWorcester

A touching video shared by Pioneer School in Worcester at the end of May has captured hearts across social media, showing how simple technology can transform the lives of visually impaired students. The clip shows a young woman learning to make tea independently using a special liquid level indicator that gives audio feedback when liquids reach certain levels.

In the video that was shared on the school's Facebook page @PionierskoolWorcester, the student carefully pours hot water into her cup while a small device attached to the rim monitors the liquid level. When the water reaches the right amount, the device starts beeping, signalling her to stop pouring. She then adds milk to her tea, with the device changing to a solid beeping sound when she's added enough, prompting her to stop and remove the indicator.

A school shared a video on Facebook showing how they come up with innovative tools to assist disabled students with normal day-to-day tasks. Images: @PionierskoolWorcester

Pioneer School leads inclusion efforts

Pioneer School, established in 1881 on Adderley Street in Worcester, has been a beacon of hope for visually impaired learners for over 140 years. The institution caters to blind learners, partially sighted students, deafblind individuals, learners with learning barriers, and multiple disabled students, focusing on career development and independence.

The school's approach goes beyond basic education, offering preschool support services, psychotherapy, career counselling, and resource centre services to mainstream schools. Their motto of "Promoting Independence and Inclusion" clearly reflects in their use of assistive technology to help students develop practical life skills.

The liquid level indicator in the viral video is just one of many tools the school uses to empower their learners. Other equipment includes text magnifiers for students with partial sight and talking scales that announce weights audibly, all designed to help students navigate daily tasks with confidence.

The simple yet effective liquid level indicator shows how accessible technology can break down barriers that visually impaired individuals face in everyday activities. By providing audio feedback at different liquid levels, the device allows students to pour beverages, cook, and perform kitchen tasks that many people take for granted.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Social media celebrates student success

The heartwarming video got many supportive comments from viewers who were moved by the student's determination and the school's innovative approach to inclusive education.

@Kgosi Morolong recognised the broader impact:

"I can see how that would completely change the day-to-day living of millions."

@Winnie Wiese praised the approach:

"Empowering visually impaired learners is truly inspiring 💪"

@Zelda Izette Nell Kapp was touched by the student's reaction:

"That soft 'wow' and her beautiful little smile on her face when she starts pouring the water. Go well, angel!"

@George Mungofa encouraged further innovation:

"This is a very good idea. It will help a lot of people. Please invent more instruments to help people with disabilities. May the Lord bless you."

@Marlee Botha noted the emotional impact:

"She has such a kind face. And the happiness that independence brings..."

@Deirdre Erasmus Delport reflected on perspective:

"That is super amazing! It must be a very fulfilling job to teach the children these skills. We take so much for granted."

