A woman proudly bought a new taxi to start a school transport business, inspiring many with her story

Her journey highlights the growing movement of women taking charge in traditionally male-dominated industries

Mzansi applauds, with her reminding us that with determination and perseverance, anyone can turn their dreams into reality

South Africans are inspired by a woman's story of turning her hustle into a successful scholar transport business, demonstrating that women can achieve their dreams and create opportunities.

In a heartwarming video that’s been making waves on social media, Kasi Hustle's Facebook page shared a clip of Reabetswe, affectionately known as ausi Reabetswe, proudly fetching her brand new taxi. The moment captured her smiling brightly as she stepped out of her shiny new ride, ready to take on a new chapter — this time as a boss lady in the transport business.

Kasi Hustlers is a platform dedicated to uplifting and empowering small business owners within the Kasi community. The page serves as a valuable resource where entrepreneurs can access educational content, stay informed about the latest trends, and gain inspiration to grow their businesses.

With a focus on real-life stories, practical advice, and community support, Kasi Hustlers aims to foster a spirit of entrepreneurship and resilience among Kasi residents. It’s more than just a page; it’s a movement that encourages small business owners to thrive, innovate, and take pride in building a better future for themselves and their communities.

Male-dominated industry

The taxi industry in South Africa is traditionally a male-dominated sector, with most owners, drivers, and operators being men. This industry's history and social norms have often limited opportunities for women to step into leadership roles or own taxis.

Despite some progress, women still face challenges such as a lack of access to capital, societal stereotypes, and limited support systems, which hinder their full participation. However, more women are now breaking these barriers, demonstrating resilience and determination to carve out their space in the industry. Their growing presence is slowly shifting the landscape and inspiring a new generation of women to pursue entrepreneurship in this vital sector.

Mzansi applauds her

Cebsile Khumalo wrote:

"She better operate that scholar transport under the taxi association since the government NLTA made it clear that only the taxi association have the right to load passengers; otherwise, she will be crying a victim while she's the one breaking the law."

Roberto Mash

"Woman of power."

Pito Peter

"Beware of mageza."

Culture Morabaraba.

"Which model is this one?"

Kealeboga Lekoko

"Congratulations."

Judas Skariout

"Lack of knowledge."

Bongani Mabazz Shumacher

"You won't pay it off."

Elvovoe Ndlovu said:

"Going nowhere fast."

Danny Boy wrote:

"Congratulations."

Manqoba Shezi said:

"Sorry to say udoti lona.Watch 3 months yobe sinjani."

