Women in Business: SA Mom Starts Making Dolls Inspired by Her Beautiful Daughter

A local mom is being celebrated after founding a toy company in honour of her 13-year-old daughter

The unique African dolls all come wearing traditional attire which the mama says she hopes will instil a deeper sense of self-love in her daughter

Mzansi flooded the comments section and commended the mom for being such a role model

A local mom is being celebrated as a role model after creating a line of unique African dolls inspired by her daughter. The wonderful mom, Mmule Ramothibe, is an internal auditor based in Gauteng and says she wanted to create a doll that more accurately represents all the wonderful women of Southern Africa.

A local mom and her daughter have inspired SA with their toy-making company. Images: Nandikwa Dolls/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“It kept me awake at night just thinking about how there is still so little representation of the many cultures that exist in South Africa. I thought to myself, there is no harm in trying, and it’s going to take you and I to be the change we want to see," she told YOU magazine.

Today, Ramothibe has created a splendid range of toys that depict the realities of African beauty. Her dolls are sold wearing their very own unique traditional attire and come with personalised backstories which encourage young women to be more resilient.

"Each doll in our collection has her own unique story of Triumph. An overcomer. The Nandikwa Doll, a symbol of hope, dignity, perseverance, tenacity and ambition. Against all odds!" she wrote in a Facebook post.

The amazing mother has touched so many hearts with her soon-to-be iconic toys. Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Joy Hellerle Chiang said:

"Like Mother like Daughter. You are an amazing role model to her, showing her that a woman can do anything she puts her mind to. Well done. PS: Your dolls are so special."

Amanda Mpanza said:

"Ncoah so sweet, you both look adorable."

Omega Zoë Mtshali said:

"Beautiful."

Indoni YaKwantu said:

"I love this. May you make dark-skinned dolls too please. With more of the African diversity with the hair, body structure, skin tones."

Kathleen O'Connor Thompson said:

"A beautiful post in so many ways."

