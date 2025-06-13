A TikTok video shows a woman's failed attempt at a graduation outfit she ordered online, claiming she received the opposite

She ordered a stylish black suit online, but the fit was completely off, and she shared her unhappiness on social media

While some South Africans are laughing, the majority of them are sharing DIY tips on how to fix it to be ready for her graduation in two weeks

A content creator's viral TikTok has everyone talking after she posted her hilarious graduation outfit mishap, highlighting the difference between online shopping expectations and reality.

A woman ordered her graduation outfit online, but it arrived mismatched and too big. Image: Bontle Ndlovu

Source: TikTok

It's graduation season in Mzansi, and students are buzzing with excitement as they count down the days until they walk across the stage. It has also become a social media trend for many to showcase their outfit preparations on social media, sharing everything from sleek suits and elegant dresses to coordinating accessories and stylish footwear.

In a clip posted by a TikTok account Bontle Ndlovu, she showcases the stunning black suit she ordered online, excited to wear it for her upcoming graduation in two weeks. Her excitement quickly turns to comedy when she tries on the suit, which turns out to be way too big, hanging dramatically off her shoulders.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Online orders gone wrong

The video, filmed with disappointment, resonated with South Africans, many of whom related to her frustrating experiences with online clothing sizes. This has also become a trend where people share their experiences of what they ordered, versus what they got.

However, as her graduation day approaches, fans hope she manages to find a way to make her outfit work. The comment section rapidly filled with tips from fashion-savvy followers on how to alter or tailor the suit before her big day, with some even offering to help.

A woman was left disappointed with the online graduation outfit two weeks before graduation. Image: Bontle Ndlovu

Source: TikTok

Mzansi helps the lady

Juju

"That's what you ordered, hlemma, problem ke size."

She Bites

"This is exactly what you ordered, Mama. The sizing might be off. That can be resolved by a tailor so that it fits you better."

Tasha M🧿

"You can still make it work, alter it."

Vanilla.Hunny🍯

"This is a proper outfit. Go to Oriental Plaza and get one of their suit makers to tailor it for you. They will make it fit as if it were made on your body."

Lungiejay

"It’s not bad, Mama. Just go get it altered, it won’t take long."

Senamile Magwaza 🇿🇦

"Next time, have a measuring tape and make sure it’s the right size… Their sizes are not the same bandla… but a good tailor will fix that."

Mikatekohelani💞💞

"It’s not bad, you can fix it. Mine is just a blazer with no pants and the material of the blazer..."

Miss👩‍🏫

"You can tailor that."

LegallyBlonde_2301

"Nothing wrong, sisi, it just needs a tailor."

Shantel

"You got what you wanted, chommie, you just picked the wrong size."

Mjay

"It’s beautiful, just get it tailored nje."

3 Briefly News stories about online orders gone wrong

A lady took to social media to showcase what her colleague ordered on Temu, which left her in stitches.

A Mzansi lady showed how the internet ruthlessly betrayed her when she ordered her desired sneakers.

A lady was highly disappointed with her Temu order and took to social media to unveil the items she purchased.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News