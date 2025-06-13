Social media has been buzzing after finding out that Sane Bhengu and RHOD star Minnie are close

A video of them laughing at an unknown conversation that was had went viral on social media

Many netizens speculated that it now made sense why Minnie has had beef with Londie, and others claimed she inherited it from Sane Bhengu

Fans reacted to Sane and Minnie's "friendship." Image: @londie_london_official, @sanelisiwebhengu, @minie_ntuli

As The Real Housewives of Durban season 5 has come to an end, social media people went on to dig and find out where Minnie Ntuli's beef with Londie London comes from, and the receipts were found and shared.

Why Minnie Ntuli has beef with Londie

Things got messy on social media after an online user revealed where Minnie Ntuli's beef with Londie stems from, which caused a stir.

Recently, @Mandy_McWay posted a video of Minnie and the former controversial Real Housewives of Durban star Sane Bhengu, which went viral after many netizens put two together and concluded that this beef with Londie was inherited from Bhengu. This was after Ntuli was accused of "de-classing" the show.

Bhengu, who joined the reality TV show in season 3, where it got off to a rocky start with Londie London and ended up insulting the media personality. That's where netizens believed the whole "beef" ignited.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Minnie and Sane's viral video

Many netizens speculated that it now made sense why Minnie has had beef with Londie, and others claimed she inherited it from Sane Bhengu. See the comments below:

@NnaKgabo_ said:

"Nkare ma twins ebile...We don't even Miss Sane. We can do without Minnie. There are plenty of amazing married/formerly married women on Sorisha's phone that production can look at. They are literally on Sorisha's contact list."

@Mbasa_83 wrote:

"1+1 is equal to 11, So she came to finish what the other started."

@LadyLeeForever commented:

"She’s so performative, my god! I can’t stand this."

@Jejej1292916 mentioned:

"Minnie doesn't have class, she belongs in moja love, rea tsotella. Production, please do better next season. Minnie and the twins are not cut out for this show."

@Krisee_N stated:

"She's so performative. It's uncomfortable to watch. Even that "God voice" and hand gesture she does on the show - cringe!"

@NabeelNicholas_ responded:

"She learnt from the OG bully and they are friends - makes so much sense now."

@LindoNgidii replied:

"Not even. Minnie has her own beef; Sane has nothing to do with it. Y’all stop insinuating things, tryna make things that aren’t adding up."

Minnie Ntuli is still dragged for her hostile behaviour towards Londie. Image: @minnie_ntuli

