A popular South African influencer went viral after remaking Tyla’s expensive smoothie at home

Over a million people tuned in to take notes on the ingredients she used to make the colourful drink

People interacted with the content creator in a thread of 319 comments on the well-performing video

Tyla has been promoting her hot new single, Bliss, and also collaborated with Erewhon, a grocery store in Los Angeles, to create a fun drink.

A famous influencer made Tyla's famous smoothie at home.

Source: TikTok

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo have worked with the brand before and sold out their products.

Influencer makes Tyla’s famous smoothie

Zayaan, one of South Africa’s most famous content creators, made Tyla’s popular Bliss Smoothie at home. The youngster collected all the ingredients she thought she needed and recorded her exciting DIY session.

Zayaan started with a cup of diced pineapples and tossed them into the blender. She did the same with a cup of mangoes.

The adventurous lady added a cup of hibiscus tea and squeezed half a lemon into the blender. Zayaan warned people not to trust her as she was also freestyling the drink:

“Trust me at your own risk. At this point, we are just eyeballing everything.”

She added maple syrup and vanilla-flavoured collagen powder. The youngster could not find the lemon electrolyte powder that Tyla used, so she got the lemon and lime flavour.

She could not find silica liquid and carried on to the next step, which was adding coconut water and coconut milk. She mixed the products in a blender.

Before she could pour the mixture, she decorated the glass with a thin layer of coconut cream, which she dyed pink using food colouring, and added dragon fruit. Zayaan enjoyed her drink, but promised to make it again soon because of some errors:

“Making Tyla's Bliss smoothie. I’m definitely making it again, so keep a look out for part two!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by Tyla’s R400 smoothie

Social media users were wowed by the drink and commented:

@lenokazi🧚‍♀️ pointed out:

“You are supposed to freeze the fruits.”

@𝑲𝒆𝒂❤︎☺︎︎ was disappointed:

“I thought the smoothie was going to stay pink.”

@Lesedi Rebecca Malope laughed:

“This is how I freestyle my tests and exams.”

@michaelaf1⸆⸉suggested:

“Try using frozen mango and pineapple to make the smoothie thicker.”

@qb_playz protested;

“No smoothie is worth R400.”

@Bianca asked:

“Where are you guys getting mangoes at this time of the year?”

@coolstar to go commented:

“The way I watched the video halfway, and it suddenly just clicked that you said R400, like what?”

