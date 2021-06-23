Mzansi actress Tebogo Thobejane is doing the most and has expanded her business to retail. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Tebogo detailed how she feels about being a black woman in the business world.

We also take a look at other Mzansi celebrities who are making a success out of their talent by starting successful financial ventures.

Tebogo Thobejane is thrilled with the fact that her products are being stocked in stores

Tebogo Thobejane recently launched her hair products line, K100 and is thrilled with the fact that her products are now stocked in stores at EGG in Cape Town. The actress spoke to Briefly News about how amazed she is with how far she has come in the life of being a businesswoman.

"Well to tell you the truth being black is something that we are proud of being. It then goes into being a black woman in a male-dominated world. We are always faced with a lot of challenges, including having to work twice [as hard] as men to prove or validate our business," she said.

"Though I have female-targeted business products I also suffer from having to make it as a black woman. But because I know where am going, I take each disappointment as a learning curve," she continued.

Tebogo added that the person you see on social media and how she is in boardrooms is a totally different ballgame. She wants to work extra hard to take over and make the most out of her business ventures.

Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo are taking over with lavish drinks

Mzansi media personality's Bonang Matheba and Boity have also been doing a lot to take over the world of alcohol in South Africa. Both of them have alcoholic drinks, House of BNG and Signature by BT respectively.

When they both launched their businesses, they trended on social media and fans loved the fact that they were growing their brands. It looks like Mzansi women are taking over in the male-dominated industries.

Tebogo Thobejane spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her new business venture

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane, a Muvhango actress, entrepreneur and mother best known for her depiction of Belinda, has launched a product named K100.

Tebogo follows in the footsteps of her father, Obed Ndona Thobejane, who created Principal Products and was a co-founder of the famed Black Like Me hair brand in the 1990s.

Tebogo says K100 has been created with safe ingredients that remove and place adhesives without damaging the hair edges, skin or scalp. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Tebogo opened up about her latest business venture and what she plans to do going forward.

