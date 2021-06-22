Florence Masebe Warns South Africans to Take Care Because of the 3rd Wave

Mzansi actress Florence Masebe wants the country to observe all health protocol and not take chance during the third wave

The actress has noticed that South Africans are starting to get a little complacent and continue to gather even though it's dangerous

In a long thread on Twitter, Florence detailed how easily Covid-19 spreads and how people get the virus unsuspectedly

Mzansi actress Florence Masebe is really serious about being a good citizen and letting South Africa know that the pandemic isn't over yet. On multiple occasions, Florence has spoken about the importance of following regulations and making sure that the spread of the virus is stopped.

Taking to social media, Florence warned Mzansi that the third wave of infections is dangerous and people need to keep to the health protocols set in place.

Florence Masebe is warning South Africans to take care of themselves amidst the third wave of infections. Image: @FloMasebe

Source: Twitter

Florence Masebe makes a lengthy thread on Twitter about the third wave

The actress warned people that the virus spreads easily so people need to be careful of who they interact with.

"The person who is partying today is your colleague who will chill with you for tea and harmless gossip on Monday at the office. Same person will dismiss their symptoms as the change of season allergies in a few days," said Florence.

She went on to highlight just how Covid-19 spreads to unsuspecting victims.

“Multiply this person by 40 and see how easy it is to form a super-spreader chain despite your party being under the prescribed 50 limit for indoor guests. Then the RIPs will follow," she said.

