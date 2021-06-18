Kayise Ngqula Reflects on Painful Memory of Losing Her Husband 2 Years Ago

Mzansi media personality Kayise Ngqula lost her husband in a car accident two years ago and now she is reflecting

It was painful for her to lose her lover but she recovered and thanked God for the fact that she is still alive and doing well

Kayise also spoke about the night her husband died and how it was hard for her to come to terms with what happened

Former Our Perfect Wedding host Kayise Ngqula's husband was killed in a car accident two years ago and she is reflecting on the past. Kayise was seriously hurt in the accident and had to fight her way back to health.

The TV star took to Instagram to reflect on her rehabilitation and dealing with the pain of losing her husband. She captioned her post:

"Never forget. Even during your darkest moments God still had a plan for you to shine. On June 16, 2019 my life changed forever. Two years since. I’m just here to remind you that I’m a living testimony of His goodness!"

Kayise also talked about what she remembered from the night that her husband died. She explained that she had fallen asleep in the car, attributed to a hectic week, and that she awoke to the sound of sirens.

Kayise recalls waking up in casualty with her spouse at her side after falling unconscious again. The media personality claimed that she couldn't understand why her spouse wouldn't wake up after learning that he wasn't doing well. Two years on, she remembers him and his legacy.

