'Skeem Saam' Star Oratile Maitisa Details Her Journey to Being a Sangoma

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa has detailed her journey after accepting her calling as a sangoma at a young age. The actress, who portrays the character of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela, said her spiritual journey began during her childhood.

She opened up about how tough the journey was but believes that she's ready to help people. She said it wasn't a walk in the park but it was fruitful.

'Skeem Saam' star Oratile Maitisa has detailed her journey to being a sangoma. Image: @oratilemaitisa

Source: Instagram

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the stunner said knowing she has the ability to help people is "amazing yet challenging". The star said being a sangoma is difficult because people come with different situations when they come to consult. The star said she's feels blessed because of her gift of healing others.

Oratile added that she believes her ancestors will understand her choices when communicating with them about balancing her career and the calling.

Oratile Maitisa graduates as sangoma

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony. She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her Instagram posts:

"Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank you for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

Her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her for completing her spiritual journey. Actor Mlungisi Mathe, who is also a practicing sangoma, commented:

"Makhosi, so beautiful."

Wiseman Mncube on stigma surrounding ancestor worship

Briefly News also reported that actor Wiseman Mncube has shared his views about the stigma surrounding worshipping ancestors. The Uzalo actor said negative narratives about the practice may be the reason why many in Mzansi are still against ancestor worship.

The star reportedly questioned why other celebs appear to be ashamed of their belief in their ancestors. The thespian, who plays the role of Sbonelo in Uzalo, expressed that spirituality and creativity go hand in hand.

