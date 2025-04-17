Sphelele Dlamini, a 29-year-old man who lost his legs early in life, is inspiring the world with his journey in professional wheelchair basketball

The man from KwaMashu, Durban, shared his story of rising above hardships with the help of his supportive family, who have always been by his side

The sportsman, who has been fortunate to travel the world through the sport, wishes the same for others with mobility challenges, but acknowledges that opportunities are limited

KZN-born wheelchair basketball player, Sphelele Dlamini, made Mzansi proud after joining a team from France. Image: Sphelele Dlamini

Growing up with a disability

Sphelele Dlamini's journey to success proved that the beginning doesn't define your future. The young man from KZN had a medical condition that left doctors with no choice but to amputate his legs shortly after being born, leaving him with no memory of the time he had legs.

The young man also admitted that growing up was not easy in the rough KZN neighbourhood of KwaMashu, as kids would pick on him and tease him because of his disability, calling him names. The love and support of his family helped him survive the mockery and pushed him harder as the years went by.

Sphelele's journey in full motion

The sportsman found his passion for wheelchair basketball in primary school. The sport wasn't just a hobby, but it changed his life. He started playing and winning around KZN, and that boosted his confidence further. In 2012, he had the opportunity to meet the Jumping Kids, an organisation that provides access to prosthetic equipment, school and sports support for children from previously disadvantaged communities who are living with lower limb amputations.

The organisation has since been a support structure as Sphelele tackles life and chases his dream of being among the well-recognised sportsmen in his field.

The sport allowed Spelele to travel to many countries playing wheelchair basketball. Image: Sphelele Dlamini

Jumping Kids' support for Sphelele

The basketball player, who is now an ambassador for Jumping Kids, shared that when he met them, he had been using the government-issued prosthetic legs, which are no match for the state-of-the-art ones provided by the organisation. He explained how receiving custom-made prosthetic legs under the Jumping Kids Open Air School Project changed his life, saying it boosted his confidence as he could move around effortlessly.

Sphelele shared that through the organisation, he also met a few of his role models, detailing:

“I have quite a few role models. For me, they are the people with whom I have accomplished great things, people I greatly admire, such as Tyrone Pillay, Ntando Mahlangu, Michael Stevens, and Black Coffee."

The KwaMashu-born sportsman also wishes to be a role model to young kids with ability challenges, with the hope of helping them find similar opportunities that he has had the honour of receiving. He is also hoping to inspire differently-abled females to take part in Paralympic sports.

Facing hurdles and conquering them

Sphelele admitted that sports had chosen him, as he had dreams of becoming a medical orthotics prosthetic doctor. Being a sportsman did not come without challenges, though, as he could not play overseas in 2016 due to financial constraints to cover flights, visa and travel preparations.

The opportunity presented itself again in 2022, and this time, Michael Stevens from the Jumping Kids Prosthetic Fund stepped in and helped with arrangements, leading to the young man getting his international break, signing with France's Gravelines.

Explaining his eagerness to honour the international sports invitation, Sphelele acknowledged that being noticed as a wheelchair basketball player is a big deal, as Mzansi players don't get international match invitations often. He shared:

"I knew that, if everything went well, and I got the opportunity to play in France, I would gain valuable exposure. And, if I do well, it gives me a better chance to get noticed for more opportunities to play professional wheelchair basketball in Europe."

Sphelele, an ambassador for Jumping Kids, shared that he was grateful to the organisation for sponsoring his tailor-made prosthetic legs. Image: Sphelele Dlamini

Playing on international basketball courts

Sphelele admitted that the support from Jumping Kids and the prosthetic brand Össur had helped him grow both on and off the court. Access to proper equipment changed his life. In the past two years, he has travelled to countries such as Qatar, the Netherlands, France, and Dubai, building his profile in the Euro sports scene.

The KZN sportsman is happy that he now has a chance to play in an upper-division league that will bring him a step closer to realising his dream of playing in higher leagues at a fully professional basketball level for countries such as Italy, Spain and Germany. This, however, will also require sponsors for the player's healthcare and for an active lifestyle.

With a strong belief that we are all created by God, able and differently abled, the man is ready to seize opportunities while flying the South African flag high. Sphelele is not just an athlete - he's a leader, a mentor and a symbol of resilience. He's using his platform to speak up for kids like him and shine a light on what's possible, even when life gets tough.

