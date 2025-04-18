A gent shared how he transformed his shabby backroom with supplies he bought from China Mall

The dude's room had a concrete-like floor that had patches all over and yellow walls, which weren't painted the best

People across South Africa were happy to see the way his room looked after he changed this up, and added new features

A gent shared how he was able to transform his backroom with supplies from China Mall, impressing SA. Images: sifundombonane12

A proud man was grateful for his visit to China Mall because of the supplies he used from there to transform his shabby-looking backroom. People across Mzansi were happy to see the man levelling up and applauded his efforts

Levelling up in life

TikTokker sifundombonane12 shared a clip of himself in his early morning routine. The video showed him fixing up his bed and getting ready for the day. It also shows how his room was life before the bi changes. The floors weren't in the best conditions and he had to use a broken mirror when getting ready for the day.

See the inspirational video below:

A grand change

The buff guy continues getting ready by making his bed. You can see the sheets don't match up too well. He does all of this without a shirt on and then prays after making his bed. He then cleans his little cupboard. Afterwards, the man busts out a mop to clean the floor, highlighting the condition it was in.

The change made a drastic change to his living space. Image: Guido Mieth

After the mopping, the man showed off the supplies he bought from China Mall and shared how he began changing the walls. He bought himself full body mirrors, new bedding and new tiles. His room is vastly different from what it was.

South Africans applauded the man's efforts and gave him compliments.

Read the responses below:

MaMakhanyile said:

"Cleanliness is close to Godliness, its not about how small your space is but if you show God how you maintain that space, he will elevate you to better and better spaces."

Mwana mentioned:

'Praise God for the blessing of a beautiful home. Congratulations 🥳 "And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:20 (ESV)'

Kelebogile Chauke commented:

"Well done and congratulations stranger. You’re doing amazing!"

MellyMelz☺️ shared:

"Such is called growth 🥺 One day you will look back and realise how far you've come ❤️ May God continue to bless you."

samke posted:

"You are a young man with ambition's. You're an inspiration to many. Well done❤️"

user5485593840655 said:

"God has been faithful 🙏🙏 I'm grateful on your behalf stranger ❤️"

. mentioned:

'"When you're trusted with small things surely you'll blessed with more". Its the fact that you still kept it clean for me🥺. Congratulations.'

