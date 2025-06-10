A young man from Gauteng documented his journey of saving money to build his own space using affordable Vibracrete panels instead of traditional building materials

The innovative building method using precast concrete panels proved to be a cheaper alternative to conventional construction, while being more durable than shack building

South Africans flooded the comments with praise and questions about costs, with many asking for builder contacts and congratulating his determination

A young man from Gauteng shared a video showing how he managed to build a small backroom for himself. Images: @masuku_tshepo194

Source: TikTok

A young man from Gauteng has inspired many after sharing his incredible journey of building his own backroom using vibracrete panels and personal savings.

Content creator @masuku_tshepo194, who regularly posts personal content on his TikTok page, documented the entire building process that shows how determination and smart planning can create affordable housing solutions.

The video was shared at the beginning of June with the caption:

"POV: You started saving money and built yourself a backroom at home."

The clip takes viewers through his complete building journey, from the initial planning stages to the final construction phases.

The TikTok user was living with his family when he decided to create his own private space. Instead of moving out or building an expensive traditional room, he chose to save his money and invest in Vibracrete panels, a much more affordable building option. The video shows him and several builders working together to construct the room at the back of his family home.

Viewers can see the step-by-step process, including installing the Vibracrete panels, adding window frames, fitting a sliding door, plastering the walls, and pouring concrete for the flooring. The journey concludes with him sitting down after a hard day's work, knowing that the main structure is complete and only needs electrical wiring, lighting, furniture, painting, and decoration to be fully finished.

A gentleman from Gauteng shared his story on how he built a room for himself. Images:@masuku_tshepo194

Source: TikTok

Vibracrete becoming popular building choice

According to Pinnacle Homes, Vibracrete offers a solid, secure, and simple building solution that's gaining popularity in today's economy. The company explains that Vibracrete is pre-cast cement commonly used in construction due to its high strength and mobility.

The concrete is cast into reusable moulds and cured in controlled environments to create high-quality panels and walls. The benefits include excellent manoeuvrability and versatility to create various structures, from fences to interior and exterior walls, and even entire homes. This makes it an attractive option for people looking to build affordable housing without compromising on quality and durability.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the building journey

Thousands of South Africans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts and ask questions about the building process.

@snawana_wase_vuthaa gushed:

"How much did it cost skhokho sam for everything..?🔥🔥🔥This is really dope mfowethu 🔥🔥🔥"

@tshepo_masuku_sa, the creator, replied:

"Full 1 room & labour R10500 but mina I bought my own door and window so they reduced the price."

@courage wrote:

"A backroom home ❌️A home✅️"

@motsowww asked:

"Hi, Tshepo, I'm also around Daveyton, please plug me with your builders ❤️"

@shurmane_francis commented:

"I'll keep on congratulating others until it's my turn. Good job, stranger👏🔥"

