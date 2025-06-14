A South African woman's TikTok video showcasing a stylish and affordable PEP winter coat has gone viral

The coat's appeal stems from its accessible price and sleek aesthetic, highlighting it as a must-have this season

Viewers in the comment section shared excitement, tagging friends and planning to buy the coat, suggesting high demand

Mzansi is captivated by a woman's coat from PEP. The plug is not only affordable, but it's also giving demure and cutesy vibes, attracting shoppers from across the nation.

A woman’s Pep winter coat find takes the internet by storm. Image: @kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

A South African woman’s discovery of a surprisingly stylish and affordable PEP winter coat has gone viral on TikTok, sparking a wave of excitement across social media. The grey coat, priced at just R379.99, quickly garnered attention for its sleek design, cosy lining, and incredible value, proof that fashion doesn’t need to come with a hefty price tag.

In a viral TikTok video, user @cindylee_miranda showcases the long grey coat from PEP South Africa, revealing its timeless silhouette, cosy inner lining, and an option available in black. The clip, posted on 7 June 2025, soared to over 14,000 likes, captivating shoppers with both its style and price point.

This viral moment highlights social media's role in making fashion more accessible. Platforms like TikTok allow trends to emerge from unexpected sources, emphasising affordability and accessibility. This empowers consumers to find stylish, budget-friendly pieces, creating a more inclusive and dynamic fashion landscape that values both aesthetics and cost.

Content creators becoming a plug

CindyLee, known on TikTok as @cindylee_miranda, has cultivated a following by consistently sharing valuable "plugs" and insider tips, ranging from budget-friendly finds to clever shopping hacks.

Her content resonates deeply with users seeking practical advice on everything from lifestyle to fashion, making her a trusted voice for those looking to maximise their spend without compromising on quality or style. This latest viral discovery of the PEP winter coat further solidifies her reputation as a go-to source for accessible and desirable products.

A woman plugged Mzansi with a winter coat from PEP. Image: @kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

moniquesamuels681

"Which Pep, please... love love it."

Emy Nendongo

"Ah, I need the SKU number, and it so happens you covered that code number. Please help if you still have the price tag... I need that number... Please."

Joweezy

"Oh, that is such a find, it's so cheap."

Palesa’

"This looks nice. Thanks for the plug."

asandalelethunode4

"I love it, but I like the sleeves to be a bit wider."

veevuvu

"Love the lining. Kids got me one from PnP, I love it, but no lining and wide, though I got a small. Also, this one is cheaper."

Afton Florence

"Omg this is stunning. Which Pep? This is a need… thanks for the plug."

QueenBee79

"I bought 3 coats on Yaga for R550. Our Pep Stores never have these nice items. I must go to the next town for this kind of item."

Ophy

"Please post this again with better quality lighting."

Watch the TikTok video below:

