A Johannesburg content creator bought several stylish kitchen items from PEP Home, including a Stanley Cup dupe for R130, compared to the original, which costs over R2000

The woman shared her affordable finds, which included a cheese board set with wooden-handled tools, glass juice jars and two sets of decorative mocktail glasses

South Africans in the comments were impressed by the quality and design of the items, especially the mocktail glasses

A woman shared a clip showing her latest shopping haul from PEP Home that left many asking for the store's location. Images: @preciousmolly.shweemopeli

A South African woman has shown how to get stylish kitchen items on a budget from PEP Home. Content creator @preciousmolly.shweemopeli from Johannesburg posted a video at the end of April with the simple caption:

"PEP finds!"

In the clip, she takes viewers through her recent PEP Home purchases, proving that beautiful homeware doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag.

First, she shows off a Stanley Cup dupe that she bought for only R130. While the original Stanley Cups typically cost over R2000, this affordable alternative offers the same stainless steel design. She shows how the cup works, highlighting its quality despite the massive price difference.

Next, she displays a cheese board set purchased for R130. The set includes a wooden board with a unique cheese stamp design and three stainless steel tools with wooden handles. Two of the tools are for slicing, and another fork-style utensil is specifically for serving cheese. She unwraps the tools to show viewers their quality and design, which looks far more expensive than the price suggests.

Affordable elegance for entertaining

The content creator then moves on to showcase glass juice jars she bought for R80 each. She arranges them to show how they would look displayed in a kitchen or during a gathering. The jars have a stylish, minimal design that would complement any kitchen decor.

Perhaps the most impressive finds were two sets of mocktail glasses, priced at just R37 per glass. Each set features a different decorative design, with unique details that make them look like they came from a high-end homeware store rather than a budget retailer. The glasses would be perfect for serving drinks at a dinner party or Sunday lunch with friends.

All her purchases look high-end and magazine-worthy, despite coming from PEP Home, a store known for its affordability rather than luxury items.

A woman shared a clip showing her latest finds from PEP Home. Images: @preciousmolly.shweemopeli

Shoppers react to budget finds

South Africans in the comments section were impressed by the quality and style of the items:

@Prudence Skey Prudie wished for better stock in her area:

"Where is this PEP Home, Upington needs an upgrade😮😮😮"

@Sibongile Poppy Hlohlwane Zimu was impressed with:

"The glasses 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽"

@Ntombiyenkosi Kgomo agreed about the drinkware:

"Love the glasses."

@Matlhogonolo Dlamini praised the store:

"PEP Home is the girl😘👌"

@Rebaone Mampe had similar stock issues:

"PEP Home, we need more things in Kathu, please, we don't get things we see on social media."

@Mmane Makgwana simply stated:

"Those glasses 👌👌"

