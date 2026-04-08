A tourist visiting a national park was unhappy after receiving a fine for ignoring the rules during his visit

The man who resorted to using vulgar language to express his frustration was fined thousands of rand and filmed in a video shared on Facebook

Social media users were disappointed by his action, noting that the park rules were to keep both the people and animals safe

A visitor to Kruger National Park was filmed reacting aggressively after being fined for violating safety protocols. Image: Wildest Kruger Sightings

Source: Facebook

A daring man was caught ignoring the Kruger National Park's visitor rules and given a hefty fine, which made him very angry.

The clip was shared on the Facebook account Wildest Kruger Sightings on 7 April 2026, where it gained over 2K comments from viewers who called for him to be banned from all national parks.

The video showed many cars standing still, including a game drive carrying passengers. A visibly angry man stood in the centre of the cars, clearly disturbed by what he was told after breaking the park's rules. He soon lifted his middle finger and used unsavoury words to a ranger who was speaking on the walkie-talkie, alerting others to be on the lookout for the man at the gate by providing his car registration plate.

The tourist is fined for breaking the Kruger National Park's rules

The Facebook account Wildest Kruger Sightings further explained that the man got out of the car, trying to spot lions. As getting out of the car is not allowed at national parks, the man was then fined R2,500, which he wasn't happy about.

Watch the Facebook video here.

SA is disappointed by the wandering tourist

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and thousands of comments from social media users who debated the man's actions. Many viewers were disappointed to see the man's behaviour and noted that if he had been attacked by a lion, the game reserve would have been under scrutiny. Some viewers noted that the man thought he would have time to run back to the car once he had spotted the lion, noting how risky that was. Others called him selfish, adding that if he were attacked by a lion, the rangers would have had to put it down when it was provoked. A few users suggested that the tourist be banned from any national park, considering his reaction when he was confronted with a fine.

Many viewers were appalled by the man's reaction to the fine. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Heinrich Jansen van Vuuren asked:

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but you are not allowed to get out of your vehicle in the Kruger whilst game viewing? Or have things changed? Then, if this middle finger swinging "brave-heart" gets mauled by a lion, then what?"

User @NicoleneDerick Clarke shared:

"He's not so smart. He was going to be the lion's food."

User @Sandy Haggland said:

"If a lion showed up and attacked him, they would blame the lion for attacking, not the man."

User @Jeremy Swarts added:

"He probably thinks he has time to react once he spots a lion."

User @Hanlie Vorster shared:

"He should be banned from Kruger."

User @Michael van der Schyff commented:

"For people who can’t respect park rules that are for everyone’s safety, a fine of R2500 is cheap. On top of that, fine, ban him from ever entering any national park again."

3 Briefly News articles about lions

An animal-loving man who was filmed mid-air in a private jet, with other males and a sleeping lion which had been placed on sedatives, startling many viewers.

A private game reserve owner who lives in a house with two massive lions went inside their cage to feed them, shocking many social media users.

A wildlife-loving man was filming a lion at a game reserve when it came charging towards him, causing him to drop the camera on the ground.

Source: Briefly News