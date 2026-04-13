Veteran TV presenter Claire Mawisa was recently dragged for her response to a fan on social media

The X user questioned the personalities absence from the investigative journalism show, Carte Blanche

The online community did not hold back when criticising Claire's response, with many finding it offensive and rude

Claire Mawisa responded to a fan about her absence from ‘Carte Blanche'. Image: Clairemawisa

Source: Instagram

TV personality Claire Mawisa saw the online community ganging up on her following a responde she gave a curious fan.

The user @KatlehoMolai1, went on X on Sunday, 12 April, and questioned Claire's involvement with the show.

"Guys, is Claire Mawisa not on Carte Blanche anymore?" she asked.

What Claire said about TV gig

Responding to the user, Mawisa revealed that they had her personal contact number and they could have addressed thei

"You know me PERSONALLY. You could've texted me.

On her Instagram profile, Mawisa still has Carte Blanche's contact details written on her bio. The same goes for her X account but she has her promotional photo as her header. All of this points to the fact that Claire still largely associated with the show, as official communication has not been released.

Respondin to the backlash, the user said she meant no harm wth the question.

"My apologies, I didn’t know. I’ve been out of the country for five years and haven’t watched the show in a long time. I meant no disrespect," the user reson

She also took to X shortly after the exchange and posted a reminder about Sunday night's episode.

Mzansi has their say

Below are soe of the reactions online:

@CYnens asked:

"But we also wanna know mos. Hao. What's with your friend kgane?"

@Hla_Candy scolded:

"Also, she was just asking....you're being weird."

@Girlgirl_64 said:

"I’m sure y’all don’t text everyday, it’ll be weird to just text you and ask just that. Maybe you were gonna think otherwise of her, sorry if I’m wrong."

Some people support Claire's move:

@MaxDidiza said:

"This response is a masterclass in 8 words! The rush to a social media has ruined so much, man."

@yesIamGAMEquestioned:

"This would be sufficient grounds for the termination of any friendship you thought you had with me! You have my number (which I don't give out freely), & instead of reaching out to ask me directly, you run to THIS APP???"

@ThatXolaniGuy

"Aowa Mara, I mean it would have sounded strange for her to do so especially over a matter that’s meant for public consumption? “Hi Chomi, are you no longer on CB”sounds like they’re fishing. I don’t know I just think given the facts that it’s a public show."

Claire Mawisa celebrates son

In more Mawisa news, Briefly News previously reported that Claire Mawisa celebrated her son Neo Mawisa, who returned from initiation school in the Eastern Cape

The television broadcaster shared videos on Instagram of her celebrating the young man's return

In the videos which have gone viral, she performs a traditional dance while donning a traditional attire

Source: Briefly News