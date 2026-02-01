Six members of the same family were killed after a truck collided with their Opel Corsa on the N2 near Mtubatuba, leaving only one survivor in critical condition

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched an urgent investigation to determine the cause of the crash, while MEC Siboniso Duma has sent a team to support the bereaved family

Authorities said the tragedy has devastated the community, with condolences pouring in for the victims

The KZN Department of Transport has launched an investigation into the accident that killed six members of one family.

MTUBATUBA- The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has launched an urgent investigation into a devastating collision on the N2 highway that claimed the lives of six members of a single family on 29 January 2026.

Reports from Eyewitness News (EWN) indicate the accident occurred near Mtubatuba when a truck collided with an Opel Corsa carrying seven occupants. Emergency services described a harrowing scene, with five people, including a six-year-old child, pronounced dead at the scene. Two survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Tragically, one of the injured, a young girl who had sustained serious injuries, passed away on Saturday night, bringing the total death toll to six. The sole remaining survivor remains in critical condition.

Who were the victims?

The KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC released the names of the victims. The deceased have been confirmed as: Mama Nokuphama Mdlethse (85), Makhosi ka Mnyango Mthembu (52), Mr Mvuyani Gcaleka (43), Senamile Buthelezi (29), Banzi Buthelezi (6), and Ayanda Mthembu.

“We were nursing hope that the brave girl who sustained serious injuries would survive, but sadly she passed away. We do not believe there are appropriate words to ease the pain each surviving family member is experiencing,” said the department.

MEC Duma launches investigation

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the department is prioritising the investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

As part of the provincial government’s response, MEC Duma is scheduled to visit the bereaved family on Sunday, 1 February 2026, to provide support and convey formal condolences following the tragic loss of nearly an entire household.

Social media users expressed shock and grief at the news of the accident

Rishi Tikaram stated:

"Condolences to the families, may the lord be at your sides in this time of need."

Hendrik Roux wrote:

"God be with the family."

Neera Moodley commented:

"Deepest condolences to the family, may their souls rest in peace."

Sbusiso Goodman said:

"May their Soul Rest in eternal peace in heaven."

Neyooh Hendricks wrote:

"The KZN Department of Transport is misplacing priorities, arresting drunk people at local locations, while horrific accidents happen on our national roads. Go to the national roads and leave locals to SAPS"

