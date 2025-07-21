Family Members Killed in Deadly KwaZulu-Natal Car Crash, SA Horrified
- A single family lost members in a horrific accident that happened in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of 21 July 2025
- Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and among the deceased were two children younger than four
- South Africans were heartbroken and questioned motorists' conduct on the road, calling for compliance with road laws
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a journalist at Briefly News in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GINGINDLOVU, KWAZULU-NATAL — A family lost its members in a terrible car accident involving two vehicles in Gingindlovu, KwaZulu-Natal, on 21 July 2025.
According to Arrive Alive, the accident happened on the R66 near the Dokodweni Bridge in the early hours of the morning. Five people, including a two-month-old infant and a three-year-old baby, were killed.
A Hyundai Grand i10 was carrying eight passengers and travelling from Nongoma to Durban. The other vehicle, a Ford Ranger, collided with the Hyundai Grand i10 after it lost control.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Four children under the age of 14 and three adults were injured. The patients were stabilised on the scene and were transported to nearby hospitals.
What did the government say?
The province's MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, conveyed his condolences and said he has instructed the province's Road Traffic Information Unit to strengthen the road safety measures as schools are expected to reopen soon.
Similar road accidents in KZN
- About 18 people were killed during a devastating accident on the N3 on Van Reenen's Pass on 6 July 2025.
- Two people were killed in an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal when five vehicles collided on the Northbound near NPC Cement Factory on 7 April 2025.
- Eight people were killed on the N2 near Empangeni on 11 May when a truck collided with a light-motor delivery vehicle.
- A total of 12 Economic Freedom Fighters supporters were killed when the bus they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on 16 June on the R34 near Vryheid.
- Several people were killed when a taxi plunged down an embankment near Shongweni in Pietermaritzburg on 4 July.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on Facebook were shaken.
Mthobisi Myende asked:
"Why would a Hyundai i10 carry eight people? Worse, you are travelling at night."
Senaba Sebola asked:
"How do people drive? Are they always speeding and overtaking unnecessarily?"
Persie Mhlanga said:
"It's slowly becoming a reality that traveling in the same car as a family is risky business."
Chichewo Mai Dee said:
"This is devastating news. My heart goes out to the families affected by this tragedy."
Magdeline Malefane said:
"Six family members were buried the past weekend, and now this?"
N3 KwaZulu-Natal accident caught on CCTV footage
In a related article, Briefly News reported that an accident between three heavy trucks in KwaZulu-Natal was caught on camera. The accident happened in November 2024.
The footage was taken from the rear-view camera of a truck and showed an 18-wheeler speeding and getting sandwiched between two trucks. The footage showed how the accident unfolded.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za