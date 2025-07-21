A single family lost members in a horrific accident that happened in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of 21 July 2025

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and among the deceased were two children younger than four

South Africans were heartbroken and questioned motorists' conduct on the road, calling for compliance with road laws

GINGINDLOVU, KWAZULU-NATAL — A family lost its members in a terrible car accident involving two vehicles in Gingindlovu, KwaZulu-Natal, on 21 July 2025.

According to Arrive Alive, the accident happened on the R66 near the Dokodweni Bridge in the early hours of the morning. Five people, including a two-month-old infant and a three-year-old baby, were killed.

A Hyundai Grand i10 was carrying eight passengers and travelling from Nongoma to Durban. The other vehicle, a Ford Ranger, collided with the Hyundai Grand i10 after it lost control.

Four children under the age of 14 and three adults were injured. The patients were stabilised on the scene and were transported to nearby hospitals.

What did the government say?

The province's MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sboniso Duma, conveyed his condolences and said he has instructed the province's Road Traffic Information Unit to strengthen the road safety measures as schools are expected to reopen soon.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook were shaken.

Mthobisi Myende asked:

"Why would a Hyundai i10 carry eight people? Worse, you are travelling at night."

Senaba Sebola asked:

"How do people drive? Are they always speeding and overtaking unnecessarily?"

Persie Mhlanga said:

"It's slowly becoming a reality that traveling in the same car as a family is risky business."

Chichewo Mai Dee said:

"This is devastating news. My heart goes out to the families affected by this tragedy."

Magdeline Malefane said:

"Six family members were buried the past weekend, and now this?"

