The KwaZulu-Natal Police Service Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, told members of the police to continue the fight against criminals

Mkhwanazi reiterated his stance regarding exchanging fire with suspects in an old video that resurfaced

South Africans saluted Mkhwanazi's stance, and some who live in the province said his tenure as the commissioner changed the province

General Mkhwanazi said in an old video that cops must not back down when facing fire from thugs. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi received his flowers for calling on police officers not to back down during gun fights with criminals.

Mkhwanazi spoke at a resurfaced video of the South African Police Service (SAPS) KZN Awards ceremony held, which MK Party Stan posted on their @XFactor079 X account. Addressing the attendees, Mkhwanazi said that in honour of the police officers who died on duty, the police in the province shall not retreat or surrender.

Mkhwanazi said that criminals who raise their weapons against the police will be met with the mighty authority of the law to applause.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi discussed police shooting criminals. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

"Police will not back down in any shootout. We shall continue to face criminals head-on, and no criminal is untouchable. KwaZula-Natal recorded at least 38 incidents of shootouts between the police and criminals," he said.

He said in one shootout incident, at least 10 police officers were involved. He added that if criminals were successful in their mission, the province would have lost 300 police officers to criminals.

What you need to know about KZN shootings

General Mkhwanazi warned criminals against shooting at the police in July 204 after three suspects were gunned down in KwaDlangezwa

In August 2024, a criminal expert called for an inquiry into the killing of suspects in the province and expressed concerns about the number of suspects killed

The police in KZN killed five suspects on 11 March 2025, and these suspects were accused of killing four people, including a police officer

Mkhwanazi said that the police service in the province was losing members, and the numbers were declining due to many of them joining the private sector

Two members of the South African Police Service sustained injuries during a gunfight with two suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers in Durban on 16 June 2025

What did South Africans say?

Nerixens commented on X, discussed the video.

Tembisa_Funk said:

"General Mkhwanazi's tenure in KwaZulu-Natal has been marked by exemplary leadership and significant positive impact."

South African blood said:

"I live in KwaZulu-Natal and I can tell you the drastic changes this man has brought to the province. His energy of a crime-free KZN is so strong that criminals have to think twice before they commit a crime."

Rence said:

"South Africa already has a good future president with vision."

Sizwe said:

" Mkhwanazi has called all people, individuals, corporate businesses, organisations, and civil society movements to join the fight against crime."

Private security industry backs Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the private security industry voiced its support for Mkhwanazi after he made explosive allegations of corruption in the police force. Mkhwanazi hosted a press briefing in July.

The spokesperson of a security company said other security companies also supported Mkhwanazi. He called on the country to make a stand and start fighting back to rid the country of corruption.

