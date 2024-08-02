An independent police expert noted that the Independent Police Investigative Directory (IPID) should investigate the killing of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal

this comes after suspects whom the South African Police Service investigate have been killed on numerous occasions after exchanging gunfire with the police

The expert said the police are faced with the difficulty of confronting suspects that are armed and dangerous, and another expert said the spate of suspects killed is concerning

JOHANNESBURG — A crime expert has called for an inquiry to be established to investigate the increasing number of suspects killed in police shootouts in KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN suspect killings a concern: experts

According to TimesLIVE, criminologist Dr Guy Lamb called for an inquiry to investigate the number of suspects killed by the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal. The concern arises from the increasing number of suspects involved in fatal shootouts with the police.

Lamb said the number of suspects killed by police is concerning because there is a possibility that the police may kill an innocent person. He also said the killings prevent investigations from taking place because intelligence is lost, and police have no insight into how the criminals orchestrate the crimes.

South Africans disagree with the expert

Netizens on Facebook disagreed with the expert and praised the police.

MJ Qhali Fusi said:

"Imagine suspects carrying heavy guns like AK47s and do not want to surrender and fight instead with the cops."

Thatong Phakane said:

"The KZN police are doing a good job. Please leave them alone."

Gabriel Sekopa said:

"The strategy of KZN must be adopted by other provinces."

Steaua Hendrikx said:

"For every criminal lost in battle, the taxpayers get a huge relief."

Muzi Maseko said:

"These experts must rest. KZN cops are doing an excellent job."

5 suspects killed in shootout with police in Cato-Crest

Similarly, Briefly News reported that five suspects were gunned down in a shootout between them and the police.

The suspects were reportedly linked to murders and hijackings, among other crimes. The police announced their presence, and the suspects opened fire, prompting the police to shoot back.

