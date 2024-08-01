A rogue member of the South African Police Service was convicted of recruiting criminals to rob the offices of the unit she was attached to

Former constable Noxolo Job was attached to the Protection and Security Services in Bloemfontein, where she staged a robbery to steal guns

She was arrested and South Africans remarked that police officers committing crimes must be punished harshly

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA called for an ex-officer convicted of robbery to be given a harsh sentence. Images: Chris Ryan and Ivan Pantic. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — A former South African Police Service constable was found guilty and convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Former SAPS officer convicted of robbery

According to TimesLIVE, former Constable Noxolo Job, who was attached to the Bloemfontein Protection and Security Services, orchestrated a robbery. She reportedly recruited people to rob the offices where she worked and to steal the guns that were kept in a safe.

Job also loaned her official firearm to the would-be robbers for the princely sum of R50,000. However, her elaborate plan would be foiled when a whistleblower tipped the police, and she was arrested. She was convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. She was also convicted for contravening the Firearms Control Act. She will be sentenced in September.

Netizens call for stricter punishment

South Africans on Facebook discussing the case were upset and demanded that she be strictly punished because she was a police officer.

Bongani Mgubelle said:

"She was undoing the hard work done by dedicated police officers. She deserves a hefty sentence."

Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela said:

"Sentences to people working in late enforcement, judiciary and similar sectors should get the harshest sentences because they know better."

Patience Malatji said:

"She must face the music."

Moniwa Sodinga said:

"That's how dysfunctional our state is."

Jola Majolas said:

"No wonder these criminals are armed to the teeth."

Former police officer accused of killing former pro boxer released on bail

Similarly, Briefly News reported that David Knox, the former police officer accused of murdering ex-boxer Mark Strydom, has been granted bail.

He appeared before the Germiston Magistrates Court after allegedly murdering Strydom on 20 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News