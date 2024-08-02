A shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the deaths of three suspected criminals

The shootout marked the 17th killing of suspected criminals by KZN police in less than two weeks

Social media was abuzz, with some praising the police's actions and others expressing concern

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News that IPID would probe the incident

Police and private security teams in Umlazi killed three hijacking suspects during a chase. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

UMLAZI — Three suspected hijackers were killed in a hail of bullets during a chase and shootout with police and private security in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened after the alleged criminals accosted a female motorist in the R-section of the populous township south of Durban on Friday morning.

KZN police kill 3 suspected hijackers

The suspects reportedly threw the victim out of the car and raced off in the hijacked red Hyundai i10.

Law enforcement, including the Umlazi South African Police Service (SAPS) Detective branch, Umlazi visible policing (Vispol) unit, Fidelity SIU and ATS Security, was alerted, and a chase ensued.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said one officer sustained a gunshot wound during the heavy gun battle and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"The chase led to T-section [and] the suspects opened fire [at] police, who retaliated. Three suspects were fatally wounded. One officer [suffered] a gunshot [wound] to the arm and is in stable condition," said Netshiunda.

He told Briefly News police found three illegal firearms and recovered the hijacked vehicle after crashing and overturning.

Netshiunda told a Briefly News reporter the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) would investigate the shooting.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, speaking to Briefly News, said:

"The incident was reported to IPID, and investigations are underway."

The shootout marked the 17th killing of suspected criminals by KZN police in less than two weeks.

This immediately sparked a debate on social media, with some praising the police for their actions and others expressing concern about the high number of killings and the impact on investigations.

Locals express strong sentiments

Briefly News scoured the X posts to highlight some of the reactions.

ActionSA politician Herman Mashaba was among those lauding the police's crime-fighting efforts.

"KwaZulu-Natal @SAPoliceService gives me hope of winning the fight against high crime. Kudos to all men and women in KZN for your dedication to public service," he said.

@CMdokies said:

"I'm praying for this to happen weekly in Gauteng. Eliminating these thugs is a way to go."

@CalliePhakathi encouraged:

"Criminals must take a break there [in] KZN because bazophela (they're going to be finished)."

4 CIT suspects gunned down in KZN

In related news, Briefly News reported that police shot and killed four cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects in Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed the group's involvement in a spate of CIT robberies.

