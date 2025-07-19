The South African Police Service launched a search for a group of armed men who stormed a drinking establishment

The incident happened inside a tavern in Olivenhoutbosch in Tshwane over the weekend

The horrific incident left five people dead, and South Africans were worried that the suspects may not be found

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Cops are looking for suspects in a shooting in Tshwane. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

OLIVENHOUTBOSCH, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after a mass shooting which happened in a tavern in Tshwane on 18 July 2025.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), ten suspects entered a tavern in the Shoba Informal Settlement on that evening and killed five people. Eyewitnesses said that the suspects started shooting randomly into the tavern without warning.

According to eNCA, SAPS Gauteng spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said that the suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and started shooting randomly. The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Nine people were injured.

Masondo said the case has escalated to the province's Office, Murder and Robbery Unit. He said that nobody has been arrested, but the detectives and members of crime intelligence are on the ground. Masondo added that the owner of the tavern, who is an illegal immigrant, is in police custody and has been questioned.

Gauteng cops are on the hunt for suspects of a tavern shooting. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Communities fear helping cops

Masondo said that members of the community might have information about the motive behind the shooting. He said they may even know the suspects but are unwilling to come forward out of fear.

Masondo remarked that illegal taverns are the generators of contact crimes like murder, assault, and rape. However, the police are conducting a number of operations, including Operation Shanela. He added that the same tavern was shut down during an operation.

Recent mass shootings

Four people were killed in a violent shooting at the Mfuleni Taxi Rank in the Cape Flats in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 5 June 2025. The police issued a R10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Three people were killed during a drive-by shooting in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June. The incident happened when the victims were part of a group of young men who were standing outside a mosque.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the shooting.

Clarens Civic Lens said:

"I don't think anyone would just decide to go to a tavern to randomly shoot. It had to be gang-related.

Martin M Mogale said:

"Let's be honest with ourselves: expecting justice and protection from SAPS under a leadership captured by incompetence, criminality, and political mafias is a waste of time. What is clear now is that we are on our own."

Ndiphiwe Ntsikelelo said:

"SAPS must invite the SANDF to combat crime. We put leaders in power, but when we suggest such issues, they ignore the complaints."

Mashaka Prince Net said:

"And they get away with like that. Someone knew them."

Epinephrine Dehydroepiandrosterone said:

"Then the new incoming acting minister of police doesn't believe in taking action against such."

8 killed in Umlazi informal settlement shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service is investigating a mass shooting that took place in May in Umlazi. Eight people were killed at an informal settlement.

The incident happened when several assailants stormed a shack. Without warning, they opened fire and killed eight people.

