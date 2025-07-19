The police in Limpopo are investigating a shooting incident in which a little boy lost his life in Polokwane

The little boy was playing outside his home when he was hit by a bullet, with his mother watching him

He died on his way to the hospital, and South Africans who commented were heartbroken by the incident

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A woman watched as her son collapsed after being struck by a bullet. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — A little boy lost his life after his mother witnessed him get struck by a stray bullet outside of their home in Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to the South African Police Service, the incident happened on 18 July 2025 in Juju Valley in Seshego. The incident happened in the early morning. The six-year-old boy was playing outside at a neighbour's shack, and his mother was nearby. Suddenly, he collapsed. They examined him and found him bleeding from the head.

The mother and a neighbour transported him to a local hospital, where doctors conducted an X-ray. They found that a bullet was lodged in his head above the left ear. He was declared dead as they were transferring him to Polokwane for medical treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Limpopo Police Commissioner comments

The South African Police Service has opened a case of murder. Eyewitnesses said they heard no gunshots in the vicinity when it happened. The Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said the death of a young child under such mysterious circumstances is disturbing and heartbreaking. She called on members of the community to come forward with information.

A child died after he was hit by a bullet. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent shootings in South Africa

Recently, on the same day, five people were killed at an illegal tavern in Olivenhoutbosch when 10 people stormed into the tavern and fired into the crowd without warning. Nobody has been arrested.

Three people were killed and several were injured when a drive-by shooting took place outside of a mosque in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 14 June. A group of young men was standing outside the mosque when a white car passed and a passenger opened fire.

What did South Africans say?

NMetixens, commenting on Facebook, shared their thoughts.

Lynda Tyrer said:

"Some clown in the near area is shooting wildly into the air, not understanding that what goes up has to come down."

Nelly Yose said:

"Stray bullets are very dangerous. People firing into the air don't understand. A bullet can travel a long way until it stops somewhere with intense speed."

Martin M Mogale said:

"Mzansi has become an open playground for all forms of crime, where murderers, rapists, syndicates, drug lords and illegal arms operate freely."

Irene Venter said:

"Poor innocent child."

Malete Mamello Mokgalaka said:

"Can't the forensic trace the owner of the gun through ballistic testing?"

4 killed in Cape Town taxi violence

In a related article, Briefly News reported that four people were shot and killed when a shooting happened at a taxi rank in the Cape Flats, Western Cape. The incident happened on 6 June.

The police offered a R100,000 reward for anyone who could provide information that could lead to the suspects' arrests. Three people were injured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News