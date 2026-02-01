KwaZulu‑Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has refused to apologise after accusing ALS Paramedics of refusing treatment to uninsured patients and being insensitive at crash scenes

ALS has called the claims false and defamatory, demanding a full retraction and public apology

The MEC made his remarks at the scene of the deadly Isipingo crash, which killed 11 people and left several others critically injured

KZN Transport MEC says he won't issue a retraction after the criticism he made against ALS Paramedics. Image:Gerhard Duraan

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN- KwaZulu‑Natal Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says he will not apologise for his recent criticism of a private ambulance service, despite legal threats from the company.

Last week, Duma publicly lambasted ALS Paramedics while addressing the media at the scene of a fatal crash in Lotus Park, south of Durban.

What did the MEC say?

During live interviews with several media houses at the scene, Duma said that law enforcement had raised complaints about ALS Paramedics, alleging that they bulldoze their way through crash scenes. He further claimed that the company does not assist injured patients who are not on medical aid and that the private ambulance service inflates or fluctuates reported patient numbers.

ALS demands retraction

ALS Paramedics says the MEC’s comments were false and defamatory, insisting that they do treat and transport uninsured patients to public hospitals. Through their lawyers, the company has sent a letter to the MEC demanding a retraction and urgent public apology.

"Our clients have never bulldozed at any scene and work closely with Metro and SAPS on an ongoing basis. Your conduct is defamatory and damaging to our clients’ professional reputation. In this instance, our client demands a full retraction and apology to be issued to all media houses that interviewed you, as well as published on all public platforms."

The company has set a deadline of Monday,2 February 2026, warning that it will take legal action if the MEC does not comply.

Department of Transport responds

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the MEC stands by his comments. In response to Briefly News, Sibiya said:

"This letter, which has just been sent to the media, is very laughable, and the MEC will not be retracting any statement."

Isipingo crash claims 11 lives

The MEC's remarks were made at the scene of the devastating Isipingo crash on 29 January 2026. The horrific head‑on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the R102 near Lotus Park killed at least 11 people and left several others critically injured, with emergency services working to free trapped victims and rush them to the hospital.

Duma commented on ALS Paramedics at the scene of the horrific Isipingo crash. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical services

Source: Facebook

Briefly News reported that nine schoolchildren were injured when a taxi collided with a bakkie in Durban on 26 January 2026, raising fresh alarm about road safety just a week after a tragic scholar transport crash in the Vaal region that killed numerous learners. Despite public frustration and calls for stricter enforcement, incidents involving learner transport and taxis continue to highlight risks on South African roads.

KwaZulu‑Natal's Transport Department dispatched teams to locate the families of four people who died in a collisionbetween a truck and a minibus taxi on the N3 near Bergville. The crash also left several others injured and prompted the department to intensify efforts to support victims' families and improve road safety measures across the province.

Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured when a bus carrying EFF supporters home from a Youth Day event collided with a truck on the R34 near Vryheid. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash and provide support to the victims' families.

