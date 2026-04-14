EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe shared an emotional video of her grandmother defending Julius Malema ahead of his upcoming sentencing

In the clip, the grandmother states Malema is not guilty and says she trusts God to intervene

Malema is expected back at the East London Magistrate’s Court for sentencing, where the state is reportedly seeking a 15-year prison term

Sixolise Gcilishe posted a video of her grandmother showing support for Julius Malema ahead of his sentencing. Images: EFF South Africa/ Facebook and er-Aners Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Sixolise Gcilishe has shared a video of her grandmother sending a heartfelt message of support to Julius Malema as he awaits sentencing in his firearm discharge case.

In the video, the elderly woman strongly defends the EFF leader

Gogo supports Malema ahead of sentencing

The video begins with Gcilishe's grandmother insisting that Malema is not guilty of wrongdoing and did not kill anyone. She called for divine intervention, expressing her trust in God during this period of uncertainty.

“Julius Malema is not guilty. He didn’t do anything and didn’t kill anyone," she says

She then stated that they ask God to intervene because in his hands.

"I am hopeful that the sentence will not be substantial or heavy,” she concluded

See video:

Malema facing a 15 year sentence

The emotional message comes as Malema prepares to return to court for sentencing after being found guilty in connection with the discharge of a firearm during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema was convicted in October last year on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is expected to appear again at the East London Magistrate’s Court next week for sentencing. Reports indicate that the state is pushing for a 15-year prison sentence in the high-profile case.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has maintained his position while the legal process continues, with the upcoming sentencing set to be a crucial moment in the case.

The video shared by Gcilishe has since sparked widespread reactions online.

Social media reacts

@SentinelfromSA said:

"Maybe you should be honest with Gogo and tell her that Julius broke the law by shooting a gun in public without caring for anyone's safety."

@Dlamini_M1 said:

"We are blessed."

@MngadiMburah said:

"Gogo is dragged to cameras cause of Lebo twar . Very low."

@UselessCyril said:

"How was using a rifle the restoration of black people's dignity?"

@ntsiemmoko13 said:

"Stop involving your grandparents, she won't be able to stop upcoming court verdict or death of EFF."

Gcilishe involved in a tense exchange with Keswa

In related news, Sixolise Gilishe was in a tense exchange with Lebo Keswa on 13 April 2026. The exchange turned dark when the late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe was unexpectedly dragged into the heated online feud. During During the tense back and forth with Keswa, Gcilishe posted that Keswa must disclose what happeed to Shongwe. The post sparked renewed debate and confusion around the circumstances of her death. Shongwe, a well-known television and radio personality, passed away in November 2022.

Julius Malema is set to return to court for his sentencing after being convicted on firearm charges. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that the drama between the Gcilishe and Keswa intensified with new claims and a viral video once again setting social media alight. Keswa was responding to Gcilishe's previous post about late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe. Keswa shared a video of the two, suggesting they were once close friends. In the clip, Keswa is seen driving while Gcilishe is seated in the passenger seat. During the video, Keswa is heard singing “Lethukuthula Nkosiyami enhlizweni ka Sixo,” loosely translated as “bring peace to Sixo’s heart,” seemingly directing the words at Gcilishe.

Source: Briefly News