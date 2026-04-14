“We Trust God”: Sixolise Gcilishe Shares Emotional Video of Grandmother Backing Julius Malema
- EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe shared an emotional video of her grandmother defending Julius Malema ahead of his upcoming sentencing
- In the clip, the grandmother states Malema is not guilty and says she trusts God to intervene
- Malema is expected back at the East London Magistrate’s Court for sentencing, where the state is reportedly seeking a 15-year prison term
SOUTH AFRICA —Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Sixolise Gcilishe has shared a video of her grandmother sending a heartfelt message of support to Julius Malema as he awaits sentencing in his firearm discharge case.
In the video, the elderly woman strongly defends the EFF leader
Gogo supports Malema ahead of sentencing
The video begins with Gcilishe's grandmother insisting that Malema is not guilty of wrongdoing and did not kill anyone. She called for divine intervention, expressing her trust in God during this period of uncertainty.
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“Julius Malema is not guilty. He didn’t do anything and didn’t kill anyone," she says
She then stated that they ask God to intervene because in his hands.
"I am hopeful that the sentence will not be substantial or heavy,” she concluded
See video:
Malema facing a 15 year sentence
The emotional message comes as Malema prepares to return to court for sentencing after being found guilty in connection with the discharge of a firearm during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
Malema was convicted in October last year on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
He is expected to appear again at the East London Magistrate’s Court next week for sentencing. Reports indicate that the state is pushing for a 15-year prison sentence in the high-profile case.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has maintained his position while the legal process continues, with the upcoming sentencing set to be a crucial moment in the case.
The video shared by Gcilishe has since sparked widespread reactions online.
Social media reacts
@SentinelfromSA said:
"Maybe you should be honest with Gogo and tell her that Julius broke the law by shooting a gun in public without caring for anyone's safety."
@Dlamini_M1 said:
"We are blessed."
@MngadiMburah said:
"Gogo is dragged to cameras cause of Lebo twar . Very low."
@UselessCyril said:
"How was using a rifle the restoration of black people's dignity?"
@ntsiemmoko13 said:
"Stop involving your grandparents, she won't be able to stop upcoming court verdict or death of EFF."
Gcilishe involved in a tense exchange with Keswa
In related news, Sixolise Gilishe was in a tense exchange with Lebo Keswa on 13 April 2026. The exchange turned dark when the late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe was unexpectedly dragged into the heated online feud. During During the tense back and forth with Keswa, Gcilishe posted that Keswa must disclose what happeed to Shongwe. The post sparked renewed debate and confusion around the circumstances of her death. Shongwe, a well-known television and radio personality, passed away in November 2022.
Briefly News also reported that the drama between the Gcilishe and Keswa intensified with new claims and a viral video once again setting social media alight. Keswa was responding to Gcilishe's previous post about late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe. Keswa shared a video of the two, suggesting they were once close friends. In the clip, Keswa is seen driving while Gcilishe is seated in the passenger seat. During the video, Keswa is heard singing “Lethukuthula Nkosiyami enhlizweni ka Sixo,” loosely translated as “bring peace to Sixo’s heart,” seemingly directing the words at Gcilishe.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.