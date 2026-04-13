Julius Malema and Lebo Keswa traded heated exchanges on X after she made unverified claims about past communications work

The EFF President was dragged into the public spat when he was tagged in a personal and heated online exchange between EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe

Malema strongly denied Keswa's allegations, dismissing them in blunt terms and questioning her credibility

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Julius Malema has dismissed allegations by Lebo Kheswa in a public spat on X. Images: @LeboMKeswa/ X and Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —Julius Malema has responded to Lebo Keswa in a heated back-and-forth on X, dismissing her explosive claims and escalating what quickly turned into a no-holds-barred online clash.

The pulic spat between the two began on Sunday, 12 April 2026, when Keswa, ex-spouse of South African actress and singer Letoya Makhene, claimed that businessman Sello Rasethaba had previously commissioned her to handle communications and writing work for both Malema and Fikile Mbalula during their time in the ANC.

According to her account, this included preparing materials linked to university work and political messaging.

Malema denies claims

Malema responded swiftly and forcefully, dismissing the allegations outright. He rejected Keswa’s version of events as baseless, using blunt and explicit language to underline his denial. Seemingly seeking to question the credibility of her allegations, Malema said he only knew Keswa after she started working with JJ Tabane and impolitely asked her to keep him out of the feud.

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How did the fight come about?

Malema’s response came after Keswa dragged his name, by tagging him on X, into a separate, highly explicit online fight she was having with EFF Member of Parliament Sixolise Gxilishe.

Gxilishe, who previously survived a stroke in 2019, urged Keswa to distance herself from what she described as toxic ties to her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene. Keswa responded with sharp remarks, referencing Gxilishe’s past health struggles and making further personal allegations, while Gxilishe hit back by accusing her of being fixated on Makhene years after their split.

Source: Briefly News