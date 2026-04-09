Julius Malema says he knows businessman Ze Nxumalo but insists their friendship is being unfairly politicised.

He also criticised what he called selective scrutiny, arguing that Nxumalo’s other high-profile associations are being ignored while his own name is singled out

Malema also denied that he or his party are implicated in the Madlanga Commission

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Julius Malema confirmed his friendship with businessman Ze Nxumalo. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images and @Markosonke1/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has confirmed that he knows controversial businessman Ze Nxumalo, whose name recently surfaced during proceedings at the Madlanga Commission.

Speaking during an EFF media briefing on 9 April 2026, Malema addressed growing public attention around Nxumalo’s alleged involvement in matters before the commission, while pushing back against attempts to link him or his party to the controversy.

Malema confirms friendship with Nxumalo

Malema acknowledged a personal connection with Nxumalo but dismissed suggestions that the relationship carried any political significance.

“I know Ze. Ze Nxumalo is the child of Prof Nxumalo, the founder of the IFP, the first secretary-general of the IFP,” Malema said.

Julius Malema also revealed that Nxumalo’s father is a retired politician whom he credits as a founder of the IFP and its first secretary-general.

He described Nxumalo as a well-known social figure in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, saying their association was neither unusual nor secret.

“It’s not a big issue. Ze is my friend. Anyone who stays, grew up and socialised in the northern suburbs knows him. He is a big socialite there,” Malema added.

Malema questions the 'selective scrutiny'

The EFF leader also questioned what he described as selective scrutiny, alleging that Nxumalo’s relationships with prominent white individuals were being overlooked.

“What is amazing is Ze was best friends with the Ruperts’ daughter, but you don’t mention that. You mention me,” he said.

See video here:

Julius Malema denies any links to the Madlanga inquiry

Malema further responded to testimony given by Fannie Nkosi at the commission. Nkosi alleged he had received a list linked to the EFF, an assertion Malema strongly denied.

“People are robbing each other and throwing the EFF’s name into that,” he said.

“There’s no one in the EFF who is a player in the whole nonsense. The EFF and its commander-in-chief are not implicated in Madlanga. No one brought any list to me to verify.”

Ze Nxumalo implicated at the Madlanga Commission

In related news, the Madlanga commission previously heard testimony that revealed that Nxumalo allegedly communicated extensively with Nkosi and was accused of pressuring police to arrest controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Nxumalo had opened a defamation case against Khawula in late 2024 following social media posts about his private life. Evidence presented at the commission included WhatsApp messages showing ongoing communication between Nxumalo and Nkosi, including discussions around Khawula’s arrest.

Nkosi, however, told the commission he did not interpret Nxumalo’s conduct as undue pressure. Additional testimony revealed that Nkosi shared Khawula’s contact details with Nxumalo and that the businessman received a copy of Khawula’s arrest warrant on the same day it was issued.

Julius Malema divulged that Ze's Nxumalo's father, Prof Otty Nxumalo, is the founder and first Secretary General of the IFP. Image: @ZizinjaAbelungu/X

Source: Twitter

Nkosi details Nxumalo's involvement in blogger's arrest

Previously, Briefly News reported that Sergeant Fannie Nkosi detailed how the arrest of popular blogger Musa Khawula was allegedly planned. Messages presented during his testimony showed that Nkosi had asked Nxumalo for tickets to an event where Khawula was scheduled to perform in 2024, with police officers intending to attend undercover and arrest him after a warrant had been issued. Three VIP tickets and three general tickets were purchased, but Khawula did not appear at the event, and the arrest did not take place. He was, however, arrested in January 2025 and subsequently released.

Source: Briefly News