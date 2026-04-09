The Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, reiterated his alleged relationship with attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

This was after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testified that Mashatile reportedly had links to Matlala

South Africans suspected that Mashatile has criminal links, though no evidence to prove the allegations was provided

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Paul Mashatile asserted that he did not personally know Cat Matlala. Images: Rodger Bosch/ AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— South Africans did not believe Deputy President Paul Mashatile when he clarified his relationship with attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. This was after South African Police Service officer Sergeant Fanni Nkosi alleged that Mashatile met Matlala.

According to eNCA, Mashatile spoke at the Gauteng Investment Conference on 9 April 2026. He spoke on the sidelines of the Conference in response to allegations that he had connections to Matlala.

What did Mashatile say?

Mashatile reiterated the assertions he made when he denied that he met Matlala. He said that he did not know him and added that when he heard about Matlala’s plans to meet him on 23 December 2025, he was not in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mashatile had previously indicated that he was ready to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where he was implicated. Nkosi testified on 23 March 2026 that Matlala had scheduled a meeting with Mashatile. However, he did not know whether the meeting took place or what the meeting was about.

Paul Mashatile distanced himself from Cat Matlala. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens laughed at him, and some believed that Mashatile was hiding information.

Ngano Ngano said:

“Nobody knows Cat today.”

Suzan Mashinini remarked:

“They always say that until the WhatsApp messages are recalled at the Madlanga Commission.”

Conrad Hennig said:

“I would believe in the Easter Bunny before this oke. He is beyond repair.”

Thabo Kadeem Rasobi observes:

“They all say so until the Madlanga Commission starts going deeper and they start singing a different tune.”

Ntando Mdletshe rolled her eyes.

“Well, that’s how all of them tell their fairy tales. Clearly, they don’t even consider us 🙄🙄🙄”

Bonginkosi Dumeko was sarcastic.

“All ANC senior members don’t know him. Even Ramaphosa doesn’t know Morgan Maumela.”

Peace Randerly Rand quoted the Bible.

“Then they will look upon your tabernacles and try to raid the poles of wood and the tent and holy places.”

Mpho Chikane said:

“They’ve been denying meeting with Cat Matlala, but implications keep popping up.”

Freeze Sphamandla said:

“Go to the Madlanga Commission and confirm that. Then we can start to respond to the nonsense that you’re saying.”

Paul Mashatile urges SA to tackle unemployment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mashatile has called for renewed efforts to address unemployment, poverty, corruption, and gender based violence. Mashatile spoke during a service at Ellis Park on Good Friday, where he discussed democracy in the country.

Mashatile told faith-based organisations that they must continue advocating against injustice and support vulnerable groups. He called on communities to be more involved in bringing meaningful change to their communities.

Source: Briefly News