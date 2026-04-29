PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The newly-appointed acting National Commissioner General Puleng Dimpane told Parliament on 29 April 2026 that the South African Police Service is prioritizing implementing the Madlanga Commission recommendations.

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Acting Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane told Parliament that the Madlanga Commission recommendations will not be neglected. Image: South African Police Service

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According to SABC News, Dimpane appeared as part of the SAPS delegation, which appeared before the Portfolio Committee on police. SAPS was joined by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to present the 2026/2027 Budget and Annual Performance Plan.

Dimpane assures Parliament on Madlanga recommendations

She told the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Ian Cameron, that the police force has eight priorities, which include implementing the Madlanga Commission’s recommendations at number three. The other priorities include the fight against gang violence and illegal mining. She added that SAPS must ensure that there is a multi-sectoral approach in tackling crime.

When was Dimpane appointed?

Dimpane was appointed as the police force’s National Commissioner following General Fannie Masemola’s suspension. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia on 23 April, when Masemola’s suspension was announced. Masemola was suspended after he appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 21 April after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) pressed charges against him in connection with the controversially-awarded R360 million SAPS tender to Medicare24, a company owned by attempted murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

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The NPA accused him of neglecting the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) after irregularities in how it was awarded were flagged. SAPS paid more than R20 million after it was awarded in June 2024, before cancelling it a year later. Masemola welcomed the investigation and said that he was innocent.

Source: Briefly News