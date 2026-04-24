Ramaphosa’s swift suspension of Masemola has raised questions about whether Senzo Mchunu will face the same decisive action

Mchunu remains suspended over serious allegations, with the Madlanga Commission still expected to make findings

The different approaches have sparked debate over consistency in how Ramaphosa handles top officials accused of wrongdoing

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (right).Images: Lefty Shivambu and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —President Cyril Ramaphosa’s swift decision to suspend National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has intensified political scrutiny over what comes next for suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, with growing questions about whether the same urgency will be applied in his case.

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension yesterday, 23 April 2026, following his appearance in court on charges linked to alleged financial misconduct involving a multimillion-rand SAPS health services tender.

Masemola's suspension raises questions about Mchunu

Ramaphosa justified Masemola's suspension as necessary to protect the integrity of the police service while legal processes unfold.

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However, this decisive action has sharpened attention on the contrasting approach in the case of Mchunu, who has been on suspension amid explosive allegations of corruption, political interference, and alleged links to organised crime.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Ramaphosa has maintained that no final action will be taken against Mchunu until the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry concludes its work and submits its findings. The president has argued that he cannot act on untested claims and must rely on verified evidence before making a decision that could permanently affect a minister’s career.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Ramaphosa has maintained that no final action will be taken against Mchunu until the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry concludes its work and submits its findings. The president has argued that he cannot act on untested claims and must rely on verified evidence before making a decision that could permanently affect a minister’s career.

This position has, however, opened the door to criticism that the presidency is applying different standards depending on the individual and the timing of political pressure. The contrast between Masemola’s immediate suspension and Mchunu’s continued wait for a commission outcome has become the centre of a growing political debate.

Divided opinions on Ramaphosa's actions

Political analysts are divided on what Ramaphosa’s strategy signals. Some argue that his reliance on commissions reflects a consistent governance approach aimed at avoiding premature or politically motivated decisions. Others believe the delay in acting against Mchunu suggests hesitation in confronting a politically sensitive matter involving a senior cabinet ally.

Critics further argue that Ramaphosa’s own submissions to Parliament, where he disputed Mchunu’s version of events regarding the PKTT disbandment, may have already weakened the minister’s position. They suggest that the contradictions between the president and his suspended minister raise further questions that cannot be resolved solely through a commission process.

At the same time, pressure is mounting from opposition parties and civil society groups who argue that the repeated reliance on acting appointments and delayed accountability undermines stability within the South African Police Service. They warn that prolonged uncertainty at the highest levels of policing risks weakening public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Senzo Mchunu's Madlaga Commission allegation

The accusations, made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, include claims that Mchunu interfered in sensitive investigations and played a role in disbanding the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). Those claims continue to haunt Ramaphosa, known as a close ally of Mchunu.

Ramaphosa put Mchunu under precautionary suspension in August 2025, following the allegations. President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed that the Commission made a finding about Mchunu but did not provide more details about what the findings were.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, with Acting Police Minister Cachalia and newly appointed Police Commissioner Dimpane, during the announcement. Image: @GovernmentZa/X

Source: Twitter

Mchunu anticipates a return to ANC duties

Briefly News also reported that Senzo Mchunu is still waiting to resume his duties as a member of the African National Congress (ANC) but has not been given permission to do so by the party. Mchunu voluntarily took a step back from his National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) roles to focus on his submissions to the commission in November 2025.

Source: Briefly News