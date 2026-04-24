Political parties and organisations have reacted with mixed views to the suspension of Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola

While some welcomed the move and the appointment of Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, others say it does not go far enough

Calls are growing for a full inquiry as concerns mount over a leadership crisis within SAPS

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Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia (left), President Cyril Ramaphosa and newly appointed Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimoane. Image: @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —Reactions are pouring in following the suspension of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, with political parties and organisations offering mixed views on the decision and the state of leadership within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the suspension yesterday, 23 April 2026, alongside the appointment of Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane as Acting National Commissioner. The move has been widely seen as an attempt to stabilise the embattled police service.

DA welcomes Masemola's suspension

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also welcomed Masemola’s suspension but emphasised that it should only be the first step in a broader accountability process.

The party reiterated its call for a board of inquiry into the commissioner’s fitness to hold office, saying the seriousness of the allegations requires a thorough and transparent investigation.

At the same time, the DA raised alarm over what it described as a leadership crisis within SAPS. The party pointed out that multiple senior figures have recently faced suspension or leave, signalling instability at the highest levels.

According to the DA, this situation has severely damaged public confidence in the police, particularly at a time when communities are facing high levels of violent crime, organised criminal activity and gang violence.

The party argued that years of weak leadership and poor accountability have allowed corruption and dysfunction to take root within SAPS, calling for urgent reforms

The DA statement on Masemola's suspension:

POPCRU welcomes Puleng Dimpane

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) welcomed Dimpane’s appointment, describing it as a necessary step to ensure continuity and restore confidence within SAPS. The union said the leadership change comes at a critical time when the police service requires strong and ethical direction.

POPCRU highlighted Dimpane’s experience in financial management as a key strength, particularly as SAPS continues to grapple with procurement challenges and governance issues. The union also urged her to prioritise the welfare of police officers, including improving working conditions and expanding employee wellness programmes.

FOSA critical of Ramaphosa's 'inaction'

In contrast, the Forum for South Africa (FOSA) took a more critical stance, saying that while the suspension was long overdue, it does not go far enough to address deeper issues within SAPS leadership.

FOSA criticised the absence of a formal inquiry into Masemola’s fitness to hold office, arguing that the lack of a full investigation undermines accountability and raises concerns about transparency. The organisation warned that acting appointments should not be used to delay meaningful action.

It said South Africans are demanding clear answers and decisive consequences, not temporary measures, and called for an independent inquiry to fully address the allegations and restore public trust.

Rise Mzansi also weighed in on the suspension

RISE Mzansi echoed concerns about systemic issues within SAPS, describing the leadership instability as a reflection of broader governance failures. The party called for a complete reset of the police service, centred on merit, ethical leadership and accountability.

Chief organiser and Member of Parliament Makashule Gana stressed that public safety should not be politicised, adding that restoring trust in SAPS requires consistent and principled leadership.

Despite differing views, there is broad agreement among stakeholders that SAPS is facing a critical moment, with leadership instability and declining public trust emerging as central concerns.

While some see the suspension and acting appointment as a step in the right direction, others argue that only a full.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Lt General Puleng Dimpane (left) and Suspended Commissioner Fannie Masemola (right). Images: @SAGov/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News takes a look at who Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane is

The spotlight now falls on the new Acting National Police Commissioner, with South Africans asking who she really is. Briefly News took the time to detail Dimpane's career trajectory and qualifications as the new top cop. Dimpane is a finance specialist who joined the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2007 as a senior superintendent, Provincial commander of Internal Audit.

She became the provincial head of Financial and Administration Services until 2013, when she was promoted to the rank of Major General as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Asset Management in the Free State, a position she held until 2018. Until she was appointed the acting National Commissioner, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Police Service.

Source: Briefly News