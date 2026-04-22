Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, is yet to resume his duties as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC)

Mchunu voluntarily stepped aside from his role as an NEC member in November 2025, so as not to tarnish the party's image following the allegations made against him

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mchunu's attempts to resume his duties, and the party's reasons for this could not happen yet

Senzo Mchunu has not been given permission yet to resume his duties as an ANC NEC member. Image: Christian Velcich

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Senzo Mchunu is still waiting to resume his duties as a member of the African National Congress (ANC) but has not been given permission to do so by the party.

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 July 2025 after he was named in Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press conference.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, claiming that Mchunu was working with Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya to shield criminal cartels operating in the country.

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The explosive press conference led to the formation of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was tasked with investigating the claims, and prompted Mchunu to voluntarily step back from his National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) roles to focus on his submissions to the commission in November 2025.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claimed that Senzo Mchunu was working to protect criminal cartels operating in the country. Image: @ISephara

Source: Twitter

Mchunu waiting on the ANC’s permission to return

Despite indicating in late March 2026 that he considered his voluntary "step-aside" period over, the ANC leadership has not yet permitted him to resume.

His spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, said the police minister was still waiting to hear from the ANC on when he could resume.

“We have not heard from the ANC, so we are still waiting to hear from the ANC,” he said.

Mchunu’s resumption of duties was short-lived

Before indicating that he was ready to resume his duties, Mchunu made his first public appearance as an NEC member when he delivered a eulogy at the funeral of ANC member, Bhekabathethwa Mthethwa, on 29 March 2026.

Shortly after, he notified Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula about his return, but received a letter back saying that because the ANC’s national leadership had approved his decision to voluntarily step aside, his return also needed to be approved.

According to the party, Mchunu still has to make representations to both the Integrity Commission and national officials, who will then make recommendations to the party’s NEC.

The party has also noted that both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's Ad Hoc Committees have not yet presented final reports and have not yet cleared Mchunu of any wrongdoing.

South Africans weigh in on ANC’s stance

Social media users weighed in on the ANC’s stance on the matter, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Monate Fela claimed:

“The Integrity Committee will study the report and send it to the NWC, then to NEC, then to SG, all in time for December 2027.”

Lazarus Senong said:

“I believe he still has to appear before the Commission again.”

Colson Tacheba suggested:

“The ANC should fire him immediately so that he can understand what immediately means. A little bit of a demonstration for him.”

Ntai Mokhitli Mokhitli asked:

“He personally requested to be relieved of his duties from the NEC. Why the sudden change of heart and mind? Is this his political strategy to later claim that he was unfairly excluded?”

Armien Bassett said:

“Criminals checking the integrity of other criminals. Who do they still think falls for this? Even the desperate are no longer desperate.”

Dauw Briedenhann claimed:

“The ANC is staying true to form. You have to be a criminal to get in.”

Mchunu signals return to party duties

Briefly News reported that Mchunu was preparing to resume his duties within the African National Congress after stepping aside.

The Minister of Police stepped aside from key party structures in November 2025, following the allegations made against him.

His spokesperson said that Mchunu would soon write to the party to signal his readiness to return, maintaining that there is nothing left for him to clarify.

Source: Briefly News