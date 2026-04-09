On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, social media users debated whether Nota Baloyi had downgraded amid rumours that he had a new girlfriend following his divorce from Berita Khumalo

An X user sparked the debate by claiming Lindor Hughes is a downgrade compared to Berita Khumalo, triggering mixed reactions

On Tuesday, 7 April during an episode of Music Pulse, Nota Baloyi set the record straight regarding his relationship with Lindor Hughes and made serious claims against Black Coffee

Mzansi weighed in on Nota Baloyi's rumoured new bae. Image: official_lindor_hughes, lavidanota, beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

South Africans are comparing controversial music executive Nota Baloyi’s alleged new girlfriend and his ex-wife, musician Berita Khumalo.

Nota Baloyi topped social media trending charts following rumours that he had found love, years after finalising his divorce with Berita Khumalo.

A video of Baloyi with his alleged girlfriend Lindor Hughes did the rounds on social media prompting reactions online.

SA compares Nota Baloyi’s alleged new bae to his ex-wife

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @Mditshwer got the debate rolling when they compared Nota Baloyi’s ex-wife and his alleged new flame. According to the social media user, Lindor Hughes is a downgrade compared to Berita Khumalo. The post was captioned:

“This is a clean downgrade, Nota fumbled here. You can't convince me otherwise.”

See the post below:

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some argued that beauty shouldn’t be the only standard in romantic relationships, others agreed with the X user that Nota had downgraded.

Here are some of the comments:

@_fathericky asked:

“What constitutes a downgrade? Stop degrading women!”

@thaboexplicit argued:

“Any man who thinks beauty is a cornerstone of a fruitful relationship is in big trouble. There's nothing wrong with wanting a good-looking partner, but if that's all they have to offer and you think that's a good thing. Ubhekene nenkinga bafo.”

@SakiSoulM said:

“We can’t be judging partners by their looks.”

@Mandz_2 remarked:

“These women are both beautiful in their own way.”

@Mr_Dark_Choc said:

“As a man I would think you would understand that a beautiful woman or not so beautiful woman doesn't necessarily equate to being a great or suitable partner. I will say Berita is probably more beautiful than the alleged current yes.”

SA compared Nota Baloyi's girlfriend vs his ex-wife. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

What did Nota Baloyi say about his alleged new bae?

During a Music Pulse episode that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, 8 April 2026, Nota Baloyi set the record straight regarding his relationship with Lindor Hughes.

When his co-hosts pressed him for details regarding his relationship with Lindor, Nota said:

“She's my home girl. She's my home brewed girl.”

Further into the segment, Nota Baloyi denied that Lindor Hughes is his girlfriend.

“She's not my hun. She's a hun I know,” Nota Baloyi said.

Nota Baloyi made serious allegations saying that his rumoured girlfriend Lindor Hughes is in a romantic relationship with Black Coffee, who is suing him.

“There's video evidence, right, that has been suppressed by Nick Burger, who used to work at Universal Music. He used digital ID, copyright protection, to make sure that anyone who uploads that video that I've seen with my own eyes, it gets taken off the internet. That's all I need to say about that. So, don't worry about the proof. Don't worry about the evidence. The reason why that story was written about is because the people that saw the proof were people that were writing,” Npta Baloyi said.

Watch the video of Nota Baloyi setting the record straight on Lindor Hughes below:

Nota Baloyi defends Nigerian rapper Scooby Nero

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi responded to the frenzy ignited by Nigerian artist, Scooby Nero.

This was after the South African-based rapper claimed that he owns 80% of RDP houses and collects rent money from the locals living there.

Source: Briefly News