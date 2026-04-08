On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, award-winning musician Naledi Aphiwe responded to a new development in a gig worth millions

This was after an episode of the popular Music Pulse Podcast premiered on MacG's YouTube channel

During a telephone interview, a representative from the popular sweet maker set the record straight and shared details of the deal

Naledi Aphiwe responded after a new turn in the R5 million deal. Image: naledi_aphiwe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rising musician Naledi Aphiwe has reacted after a popular sweet brand made a U-turn regarding a R5 million deal.

The Waiting For You singer previously trended on social media following reports that her comments about her ex-boyfriend Mawelele’s new girlfriend had cost her a gig worth millions.

The musician who made history at the Metro FM Awards in 2025, took to her official Instagram account and reacted to the confirmation that Stumbo had made a U-turn regarding her R5 million deal.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself with the caption:

“They thought it was over. I’m literally securing the Stumbo deal 😂🫶🏽❤️“

Naledi Aphiwe also took a swipe at her haters and rubbed the deal in their face.

“Haters were loud now the deal is louder 🔥🔥🔥😂🤍 nizosidla ngekani leStumbo🧘‍♂️😂,” the caption read.

See the screenshot below:

Naledi Aphiwe responded after a new development in R5 million deal. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

What did Stumbo say about Naledi Aphiwe's deal?

During an episode that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, Music Pulse host Khanyi Mars called a member of the Stumbo team who confirmed that the deal with Naledi Aphiwe was still on. The representative dismissed reports that the deal was worth close to R5 million, but denied disclosing the figure when pressed for details.

“So, we're not canceling anything. We are actually going to be moving forward with Naledi. But I mean, the first time we ever heard of her responding about whatever it was was from you guys. I mean, we weren't paying attention to that. But it didn't affect the deal, and we are still moving forward with her,” he said.

He emphasised that Stumbo had signed no contract with Naledi Aphiwe, but the deal was as good as done.

“We're looking for influence, and the data matters to us. But in terms of the contract, it hasn't been signed. We didn't have a non-disclosure with her or anything like that. We are still in the process of our negotiation processes, and if you ask me if Naledi is going to be signed and if we are moving forward with the deal from our end, it's a big yes,” he added.

After the phone call, Music Pulse co-host Thakgi claimed that his earlier claims had saved Naledi Aphiwe's deal with Stumbo.

Watch the full interview below:

Naledi Aphiwe explains why she fired longtime manager

The development regarding the Stumbo deal comes days after Naledi Aphiwe confirmed why she had dismissed her manager as reported by Briefly News.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting her decision and others questioning it.

Source: Briefly News