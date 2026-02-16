Black Coffee is reportedly looking to have Nota Baloyi thrown in jail over their ongoing defamation case

The legal feud between DJ Black Coffee and controversial media figure Nota Baloyi has reached a fever pitch.

According to an update by MDN News on Sunday, 15 February 2026, the Grammy Award-winner is seeking jail time for Baloyi after he allegedly ignored a court order to remove his defamatory social media posts about the DJ.

The battle stems from a December 2025 ruling by the High Court that ordered Baloyi to remove posts accusing Black Coffee of criminal conduct and association with criminals. He was also ordered to issue a formal apology.

Nota later filed an appeal and argued that the court wrongly applied defamation laws and violated his right to free speech.

Nota also hit back with a counterclaim, accusing Black Coffee of using his money and power to bully critics. In his court papers, MDN News reveals that Nota demanded R25,000 for the distress he says the situation has caused his mother.

"The case is not about defamation but an attempt to muzzle public discourse on issues that affect society."

Meanwhile, Coffee is said to be seeking a 60-day prison sentence for the disgraced podcaster for ignoring the court order, which wouldn't be the first time he served jail time for his controversial social media statements.

In November 2024, he served two weeks of a 60-day sentence for contempt of court in a similar matter involving rapper K.O, after he allegedly ignored a court order to refrain from posting about K.O and his brother's alleged involvement in AKA's murder.

As many await the outcome of his case with Black Coffee, the court of public opinion has shared its thoughts on the men's ongoing legal dispute, which has seen them take sides.

Social media weighs in on Black Coffee and Nota Baloyi drama

Critics weighed in on Black Coffee's scandalous move to send Nota Baloyi to prison.

LeratoPillayZA said:

"Hands off NOTA! Pay Mbali her millions and leave our goat Nota alone!"

KagiSpeaks asked:

"Why is Black Coffee wasting his time and energy on Nota, though? Or is it to teach him a lesson rather?"

Mbhape1 accused:

"Misuse of financial muscle by Black Coffee, he lowered himself down to deal with Nota. What about those who linked him to Diddy?"

zinn_le wrote:

"Black Coffee moving like Jay Z I see. The old Black Coffee would have clapped the guy and moved on."

Meanwhile, Nota's supporters argued that he had repeatedly ignored warnings and perhaps needed to be taught a lesson.

stan_thuso said:

"Once in a while, we must see such cases going through."

Mabutho_1 wrote:

"I wish he could return to jail, this rascal is very disrespectful."

Trumpgotyou posted:

"Nota is always in Black Coffee's business, and he deserves a break, shame. Reputational damage is never nice, but Nota goes far beyond that."

DriginalMu56335 added:

"I'm with Black Coffee on this."

MphozaIce slammed Nota Baloyi:

"Nota never learns."

Nota Baloyi fires shots at Zozibini Tunzi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's statements about Zozibini Tunzi.

His comments about the former Miss South Africa's appearance were met with outrage from the online community, with even his own supporters saying he had gone too far.

