On Sunday, 12 April 2026, Lebo Keswa went on a social media rampage, making serious allegations against Julius Malema, before shifting her focus to Jackie Phamotse

A heated exchange followed after Phamotse defended EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe, with both herself and Keswa trading personal and damaging accusations on X

The clash sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising Keswa’s behaviour while others supported her

Lebo Keswa made explosive claims against Jackie Phamotse. Image: jackie_phamotse, lebokeswa

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, 5 April 2026, Lebo Keswa came for everyone, dishing out insults like Oprah Winfrey giving away gifts.

After making serious accusations against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, Lebo Keswa shifted her focus to one of his ardent supporters and author Jackie Phamotse.

Keswa and Phamotse had a heated exchange on X (Twitter) after the latter stepped in to defend EFF member of Parliament, Sixolise Gcilishe.

Phamotse blasted Keswa for taking a swipe at Gcilishe. The post was captioned:

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“Hey @LeboMKeswa, unfortunately, you have landed on the wrong door; that’s my sister. It’s extremely difficult to accept your profound moral bankruptcy. Your maggot behaviour constitutes a scavenging of any human that you think is below your countless howlers. Silence in the face of such predation does not equate to acquiescence. Grandiloquent rhetoric and vociferous protestations cannot transmute perfidy into virtue, nor can cunning sophistry obfuscate the disgrace inherent in such behaviour. Wickedness amplified by volume remains wickedness still.”

Keswa fired back and mentioned Phamotse’s conviction for defamation. She also questioned the BARE franchise writer’s claim that Gcilishe is her sister. Lebo Keswa also suggested that Jackie Phamotse defrauded a guesthouse in Midrand.

The post was captioned:

“Hey @JackiePhamotse, is the Electronic Monitoring Device (EMD) that Basetsana put on you off your feet now, and you think you can tell me shxt about a “Sister” whose bed I’ve slept on and took care of? Where the FCK were you, Sister, when she was twice in ICU, and I stood by her side? Go and pay a bill you left at Mamolatos guesthouse in Midrand after LYING TO HER before you write this prostitution Jollofina English to me☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽. By the way, I’m a Rhodes graduate 👩‍🎓 NOT A PRSTITUTE that goes around claiming to be what I’m not and destroying people's lives for clout!”

See the full post by clicking here.

SA reacts after Lebo Keswa blasts Jackie Phamotse

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some accused Lebo Keswa of having a meltdown or taking illegal substances, some defended her.

Here are some of the comments:

@lucia_ngwenya12 alleged:

“Lebo are you high on drugs? Coming for everyone like this says a lot about your mental health. You need to be admitted to a mental institution, ngeke phela haaaa.”

@Short_stuffGP laughed:

“Lebo…Lebo…How many times have I called your name, sana? Allow us breaks to digest sihlafune. This is a lot at once 😂😂 Not you tagging these people.”

@Classic_OG90 criticised:

“What are they teaching there at Rhodes, your writing skills🤦‍♂️I can expect that from myself, I didn't even finish Grade 12.”

@nigoomy urged:

“The stove is on maximum. Grill these minions 🔥🔥🔥”

@k_Char00 remarked:

"All this drama for free? Feels like I’m stealing."

SA reacted after Lebo Keswa dragged Jackie Phamotse. Image: pearlmbewe

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa blasts ex-wife Letoya Makhene

Lebo Keswa's Twitter meltdown was triggered by a video of her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, working out as reported by Briefly News.

Apart from claiming that Makhene's video was very old, Keswa complained about getting dragged into Letoya's drama.

Source: Briefly News