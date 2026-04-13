The saga continues as the feud between Lebo Keswa and Sixolise Gcilishe intensifies, with a resurfaced video posted on X this morning

The video was shared in response to Gcalishe daring Keswa to reveal what happened to late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe

Keswa’s cryptic post suggests she may release further revelations and “evidence” related to her allegations

Lebo Keswa drops “receipts” during heated online exchange with Sixolise Gcilishe

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — The saga continues as the feud between Lebo Keswa and Sixolise Gcilishe intensifies, with new claims and a viral video once again setting social media alight.

The latest drama unfolded this morning after Gcalishe posted a direct message to Keswa, writing:

“Tell people what happened to my confidante Pearl.”

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The statement immediately sparked curiosity online, with users speculating about the backstory behind the claim.

In response to the post, Keswa shared a video of the two, suggesting they were once close friends. In the clip, Keswa is seen driving while Gcalishe is seated in the passenger seat.

During the video, Keswa is heard singing “Lethukuthula Nkosiyami enhlizweni ka Sixo,” loosely translated as “bring peace to Sixo’s heart,” seemingly directing the words at Gcilishe.

During what seems as an exchange between two friends, Gcilishe responds, stating,

“For the record, my heart is pure, my heart is clean.

She adds:

“I don’t know if she knows that fighters win cases.”

See video here:

Keswa teases more “files”

Adding further intrigue to the situation,and suggesting the exchange is far from over, Lebo Keswa captioned the post:

“Wishing you all a very Good Morning and a Blessed Week. I will be back on Sunday.”

The post has left many followers speculating that she may be preparing to release additional “receipts” or more detailed evidence related to the ongoing feud.

Users on X have expressed mixed reactions, with some calling for calm between the parties, while others eagerly anticipate what Keswa might reveal next.

Social media reactions

@destinyzee said:

"Yoh Lebo dropping videos as evidence Jesus."

@EFFDefence2026 said:

"Sixo should simply block you and stop entertaining you!"

@sandile_gqoboka said:

"Guys,you were friends and close ones for that matter. Resolve your matters in private. No one win in this sitiuation, nibadalala."

@HumbleMan83 said:

"Why Sunday? You volunteered to tell us things we didn't know, now we have to wait again?? What if we die before Sunday? We deserve to know now."

@PitsoRonnie said:

"There you have it folks.LeboMKeswa says she'll open The Strait of hormuz on sunday but as X community we demand her to open it now! for the flow of news, nuclear, missiles and explosive to take place."

Pearl Shongwe's name mentioned during heated exchange

In their heated online feud, social media users were left stunned after the late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe was mentioned, sparking renewed debate and confusion around the circumstances of her death. Shongwe, a well-known television and radio personality, passed away in November 2022.During the back and forth with Keswa, Gcilishe told Keswa to divulged what happened to her 'confidante' Pearl. This sent social media in a spiral with discussions about the circumstances surrounding Shongwe's passing.

The video posted by Keswa was in repsonse to Gcilishe mentoning late broadcaster Pearl Shongwe during their heated exchange. Image: EFF South Africa/ Facebook and @TheDeveloperress/X

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema and Lebo Keswa traded heated exchanges on X after Keswa laimed she was a ghotwriter for Malema and Fikile Mbalula druing their days in the ANC. Malema was dragged into the public spat when he was tagged in a personal and heated online exchange between Keswa and EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe.He rejected Keswa’s version of events as baseless, using blunt and explicit language to underline his denial.

Source: Briefly News