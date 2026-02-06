Thulani Gcaleka, serving a life sentence for serious crimes, escaped from Sevontein Correctional Centre on 5 February 2026 while on a prison farm work detail

The Department of Correctional Services has launched an internal investigation and is considering suspending an official over the security breach

Authorities have mobilised resources to track down Gcaleka and urge the public to report any information about his whereabouts

Authorities are on a hunt for Thulani Gcaleka, a prisoner who escaped from Sevontein correctional services. Images: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X and Myron Jay Dorf/ Getty Images

PIETERMARITZBURG- The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is considering suspending an official following the escape of Thulani Gcaleka from Sevontein Correctional Centre, part of the Pietermaritzburg Management Area, on 5 February 2026.

Gcaleka, who is serving a life sentence for serious offences including attempted murder, attempted rape, rape, common robbery, and housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, reportedly escaped while assigned to a cleaning work team at the prison farm.

Prison official suspected of involvement

An internal investigation has been launched to determine how the escape occurred. The Department has stressed that it will act decisively against any security breach or deviation from Standard Operating Procedures. Findings from the investigation will guide disciplinary measures and corrective actions in line with the Correctional Services Act.

The re-arrest of Gcaleka remains a top priority. The public is urged to report any sightings or information about his whereabouts to the nearest police station or correctional facility. A photograph of the escapee has been released to assist with identification.

The Department has mobilised all necessary resources to ensure the swift apprehension of the offender.

