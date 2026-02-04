The Department of Correctional Services revealed that operational failures resulted in the escape of a prisoner from Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility and other violent incidents, including murder and assault

The incident happened in September 2025 and was part of a list of incidents that exposed systemic failures in the Western Cape's correctional system

Other incidents from prisons across the province include violent deaths and altercations with correctional services personnel

WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Correctional Services' National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, said on 2 February 2026 that the violent incidents of murder, attempted murder, and escapes in Western Cape prisons should be investigated externally. He spoke during a press briefing, which unveiled systemic failures in the Western Cape prison systems.

According to IOL, Thobakgale recommended to the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, that the high crime rate, alleged organised criminal activity, and gangsterism require that the criminal activities in Western Cape prisons be investigated independently. He discussed findings that revealed the extent of the systemic failures in the province.

Oudtshoorn Correctional Centre prisoner death

In one of the incidents that was investigated, offender Simphiwe Celise was killed on 7 August 2025, a day after Correctional Service personnel conducted a contraband search operation. Celise led a coordinated attack on officials, and four officials were stabbed. Celise, however, was killed following the altercation. The investigation into the incident revealed that the management did not anticipate retaliation and did not conduct adequate risk assessment.

Pollsmoor inmate escape

The second incident revealed operational failures within the Pollsmoor Remand Detention Facility in September 2025. An inmate, Thembalethu Daba, posed as another inmate who was scheduled to appear in court. Daba bypassed identification procedures and misrepresented himself in court. He was released on warning, and his escape was discovered during a roll call. He was re-arrested over a week later.

Pollsmoor stabbing resulted in 3 deaths

A third investigation was conducted at the same prison in which three detainees were stabbed to death on 29 October 2025. The inmates attacked officials who acted in self-defence. However, the investigation revealed that some of the officers used excessive force. The probe also revealed that there were shortcomings in gang management, risk assessment, and inmate supervision. The officials from the two correctional facilities are facing disciplinary action.

Challenges in the correctional services system

Over the past few years, the correctional services system has been beset with infrastructure and budget challenges. Shortly after he was sworn in as the minister, Groenewald bemoaned the budget cuts to the department. The department was allocated R87 billion for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 financial years. He pointed out that the budget was cut by over R2 billion.

The prisons in the country are also severely overcrowded. According to Thobakgale, 170,000 inmates were detained over the 2025 festive season despite an approved bed capacity of over 100,000. He added that the overcrowding has placed immense pressure on infrastructure, security management, staffing, and the department's budget.

Correctional Services need R36 billion for overcrowding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Groenewald revealed in 2024 that the department needed R36 billion to address the overcrowding in prisons. He said the money would be used to construct new prisons.

Groenewald revealed that the department needed to build 50,000 additional bed spaces. He added that this would require building 100 new correctional centres with a 500-bed capacity or 50 new centres with a 1000-bed capacity.

