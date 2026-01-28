A viral clip raised serious questions about how international criminals may be blending into everyday South African life unnoticed

Claims linked a luxury Cape Town gym to a global crime investigation sparking outrage and disbelief online

A content creator’s report reignited debates about border control safety and South Africa’s role in international crime networks

Cape Town’s Constantia suburb was thrust into the spotlight after recent reports revealed that an international fugitive wanted by Interpol may have been living freely and working at a high-end gym. This development has prompted South Africans to question how such figures can remain hidden for extended periods.

The revelation emerged on 27 January 2026 when popular digital storyteller Cool Story Bru reported that a man believed to be a Bulgarian criminal on Interpol’s red notice list had allegedly been working as a personal trainer at a Virgin Active gym in one of South Africa’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

The man at the centre of the allegations is reportedly Stan Stamenov, who is wanted for serious drug-trafficking charges in Romania. Despite being linked to organised crime abroad, he is believed to have built a quiet, seemingly legitimate life in Cape Town, raising eyebrows about how such figures manage to blend into South African society unnoticed.

A luxury suburb, a global crime link

Constantia, known for its multimillion-rand homes and exclusive lifestyle, is not the kind of place most people would expect to find an alleged international fugitive hiding in plain sight. Yet according to multiple reports highlighted by Cool Story Bru, that is exactly what may have happened.

Stamenov is alleged to have worked at the gym for years prior to the recent revelation, interacting daily with clients who had no idea of his supposed criminal background. Reports also suggest that, before this period, he was a bodyguard for Bulgarian mafia boss Krasimir Kamenov, who was gunned down in Constantia in 2023.

The gym reportedly suspended the alleged trainer as authorities began looking into the matter.

In a Facebook clip that has already racked up over 4,000 likes and more than 500 comments, shared by Cool Story Bru, he broke down the unfolding situation and questioned how someone allegedly wanted by Interpol could live and work openly in such a prominent area without detection.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the shocking claims

Mzansi shared their frustrations in the comment section, noting the weaknesses within our border control and police turning a blind eye.

Hein Reinders commented:

“How did he get employed at Virgin Active in the first place, wouldn't you require a police clearance certificate?”

Musa Monde Matebese said:

“People don't want to admit Cape Town is the international hub of criminals.”

Deon Partridge wrote:

“It's easy to hide among turkeys when you are a turkey.”

Angelique Faul noted:

“Wow! Imagine he was your personal trainer and you see this reel. 😀🤣 This is shocking!😳 Who recognised him as the man from the Interpol list?”

Sinovuyo Hobho commented:

“Many international fugitives are hiding in Cape Town, and the DA is aware but turning a blind eye due to the financial benefits these individuals bring to the city. Organised crime groups from Nigeria are also living luxuriously without any visible means of income. That city is rotten.

Cool Story Bru shines a light on hidden realities

Known off-screen as Austin Macaskill, Cool Story Bru has built a reputation for unpacking bizarre, shocking and often uncomfortable truths through short-form storytelling.

